Kendrick Lamar clashe de nouveau Drake

Il a chanté ses diss tracks lors d'un concert exceptionnel.

Cette nuit se déroulait aux Etats-Unis le show Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert au cours duquel Kendrick Lamar a performé. The Weeknd ou encore Lebron James étaient dans le public. C'était donc l'événement à ne pas rater. Le rappeur de Compton non plus ne voulait pas se rater alors il a chanté ses récents diss tracks contre Drake, histoire de bien en remettre une bonne couche. Surtout, quand il a entonné "Euphoria", les fans ont tout de suite remarquer qu'il avait changé les paroles pour critiquer à nouveau le Canadien alors que le show était diffusé en direct sur Prime Video et la chaîne Twitch d'Amazon Music.

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/'Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil' respect," Kendrick rapped. The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/'Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"



"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped. The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"



"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/'Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil' respect,"

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect" ("Je sais qu'ils t'appellent The Boy, mais où est l'homme ?/Parce que je ne l'ai pas encore vu/Rends-moi la bague de Tupac et je pourrais te donner un peu de respect.")

A l'origine, les paroles étaient :

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?" ("Je sais qu'ils t'appellent The Boy, mais où est un homme ?/Parce que je ne l'ai pas encore vu/En fait, je ne l'ai même pas encore saigné, puis-je le saigner ?")