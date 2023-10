Lil Uzi Vert vers la retraite

Lil Uzi Vert plans to retire after ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ 😳



“Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”



— Lil Uzi Vert at the Pink Tape Tour in Chicago