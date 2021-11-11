French Montana : découvrez le tracklisting de "They got amnesia"

French Montana : découvrez le tracklisting de "They got amnesia"

Il y a du beau monde sur l'album !

Alors qu'il était très attendu par sa fan base, French Montana vient d'annoncer son tout prochain album. Prévu pour le 12 novembre, le projet est intitulé "They got amnesia". Comportant 20 titres + un bonus, cet opus réunira également une bonne liste de rappeurs. Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, Saweetie, Coi Leray, Kodak Black et John Legend poseront ainsi au côté de l'artiste américain d'origine marocaine.

Voici la tracklist de "They got amnesia" :

1. ICU 

2. How you King? 

3. FWMGAB 

4. I Don't Really Care 

5. Splash Brothers (Ft. Drake

6. Touch The Sky (Ft. John Legend & Rick Ross

7. Mopstick (Ft. Kodak Black

8. Stuck in the Jungle (Ft. Lil Durk & Pop Smoke

9. Panicking by French Montana & Fivio Foreign 

10. Handstand (Ft. Doja Cat & Saweetie

11. The Paper 

12. Tonight Only 

13. Didn't Get Far (Ft. Fabolous

14. Business (2021) 

15. Push Start (Ft. Coi Leray

16. Striptease (Ft. Latto & Ty Dolla $ign

17. Bag Season (Ft. Lil Tjay

18. Prayer (Skit) 

19. Appreciate Everything 

20. Losing Weight 

21. FWMGAB (Remix) (Ft. Moneybagg Yo

 

Tags :
rap-us john-legend rick-ross drake lil-durk doja-cat kodak-black sortie saweetie coi-leray the-late-pop-smoke

En ce moment sur Generations

La Playlist d'Ornella
Contactez-nous !
01 53 92 04 04
04 72 10 15 34

À la une

Nicki Minaj devient la deuxième rappeuse à obtenir un single de diamant !

Nicki Minaj devient la deuxième rappeuse à obtenir un single de diamant !

Après Cardi B, place à Nicki...

Kanye West et Soulja Boy mettent fin à leur clash

Kanye West et Soulja Boy mettent fin à leur clash

Enfin un beef qui se termine bien.

50 Cent jouera dans "Expendables 4"

50 Cent jouera dans "Expendables 4"

Le rappeur est au casting !

Travis Scott : son avocat débute la bataille juridique autour de l'Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott : son avocat débute la bataille juridique autour de l'Astroworld Festival

Chacun se rejette la responsabilité du drame.

Booba ravi d'être à nouveau validé par François Hollande !

Booba ravi d'être à nouveau validé par François Hollande !

L'ancien président a redit son admiration pour B2O.

Voir toutes les news