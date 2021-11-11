French Montana : découvrez le tracklisting de "They got amnesia"

Il y a du beau monde sur l'album !

Alors qu'il était très attendu par sa fan base, French Montana vient d'annoncer son tout prochain album. Prévu pour le 12 novembre, le projet est intitulé "They got amnesia". Comportant 20 titres + un bonus, cet opus réunira également une bonne liste de rappeurs. Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, Saweetie, Coi Leray, Kodak Black et John Legend poseront ainsi au côté de l'artiste américain d'origine marocaine.

Voici la tracklist de "They got amnesia" :

1. ICU

2. How you King?

3. FWMGAB

4. I Don't Really Care

5. Splash Brothers (Ft. Drake)

6. Touch The Sky (Ft. John Legend & Rick Ross)

7. Mopstick (Ft. Kodak Black)

8. Stuck in the Jungle (Ft. Lil Durk & Pop Smoke)

9. Panicking by French Montana & Fivio Foreign

10. Handstand (Ft. Doja Cat & Saweetie)

11. The Paper

12. Tonight Only

13. Didn't Get Far (Ft. Fabolous)

14. Business (2021)

15. Push Start (Ft. Coi Leray)

16. Striptease (Ft. Latto & Ty Dolla $ign)

17. Bag Season (Ft. Lil Tjay)

18. Prayer (Skit)

19. Appreciate Everything

20. Losing Weight