Kendrick Lamar clashe de nouveau Drake

Cette nuit se déroulait aux Etats-Unis le show Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert au cours duquel Kendrick Lamar a performé. The Weeknd ou encore Lebron James étaient dans le public. C'était donc l'événement à ne pas rater. Le rappeur de Compton non plus ne voulait pas se rater alors il a chanté ses récents diss tracks contre Drake, histoire de bien en remettre une bonne couche. Surtout, quand il a entonné "Euphoria", les fans ont tout de suite remarquer qu'il avait changé les paroles pour critiquer à nouveau le Canadien alors que le show était diffusé en direct sur Prime Video et la chaîne Twitch d'Amazon Music.
"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped.
The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"
"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect" ("Je sais qu'ils t'appellent The Boy, mais où est l'homme ?/Parce que je ne l'ai pas encore vu/Rends-moi la bague de Tupac et je pourrais te donner un peu de respect.")
A l'origine, les paroles étaient :
"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?" ("Je sais qu'ils t'appellent The Boy, mais où est un homme ?/Parce que je ne l'ai pas encore vu/En fait, je ne l'ai même pas encore saigné, puis-je le saigner ?")
Mais ce n'est pas tout, Kendrick Lamar a aussi chanté un couplet de "Like That" et il a aussi fait venir Dr. Dre pour rapper "Still D.R.E." et "California Love" mais aussi pour que le producteur présente le diss track "Not Like Us".
Devant le succès de ce dernier morceau, K-Dot l'a même repris plusieurs fois, enfonçant ainsi bien le clou. On pensait que le beef était terminé, il semble que seul Drake en ait vraiment envie. Le rappeur de Compton, lui, semble toujours bien chaud...
