Usher : découvrez le tracklisting de "Coming Home"

Usher : découvrez le tracklisting de "Coming Home"
Usher profite de son passage au Superbowl.

L'album est annoncé le 9 février prochain.

Usher a partagé la tracklist de son prochain album, "Coming Home" qui contient 20 titres et des featurings avec 21 Savage, Latto, Summer Walker, The-Dream, H.E.R et Burna Boy, entre autres. La sortie de ce projet est prévue le 9 février, quelques jours seulement avant sa prestation à la mi-temps du Superbowl, la finale du championnat de football américain.

Découvrez le tracklisting complet de "Coming Home" :

  1. Coming Home feat. Burna Boy
  2. Good Good feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage
  3. A-Town feat. Latto
  4. Cold Blooded feat. The-Dream
  5. Kissing Strangers
  6. Keep On Dancin'
  7. Risk It All feat. H.E.R
  8. Bop
  9. Stone Kold Freak
  10. Ruin feat. Pheelz
  11. BIG
  12. On The Side
  13. I Am The Party
  14. I Love U
  15. Please U
  16. Luckiest Man
  17. Margiela
  18. Room in a Room
  19. One of Them Ones
  20. Standing Next To Tou (remix) feat. Jung Kook
Tags :
usher nouveaute 21-savage nouvel-album featuring projet inedit tracklist burna-boy tracklisting latto