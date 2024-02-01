Usher : découvrez le tracklisting de "Coming Home"

Usher a partagé la tracklist de son prochain album, "Coming Home" qui contient 20 titres et des featurings avec 21 Savage, Latto, Summer Walker, The-Dream, H.E.R et Burna Boy, entre autres. La sortie de ce projet est prévue le 9 février, quelques jours seulement avant sa prestation à la mi-temps du Superbowl, la finale du championnat de football américain.
U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist for my new album, #COMINGHOME | 2.9.24 | Pre-order NOW | https://t.co/JjPVHIyiO7 pic.twitter.com/yEgyZ1Kfa0— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) January 31, 2024
Découvrez le tracklisting complet de "Coming Home" :
- Coming Home feat. Burna Boy
- Good Good feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage
- A-Town feat. Latto
- Cold Blooded feat. The-Dream
- Kissing Strangers
- Keep On Dancin'
- Risk It All feat. H.E.R
- Bop
- Stone Kold Freak
- Ruin feat. Pheelz
- BIG
- On The Side
- I Am The Party
- I Love U
- Please U
- Luckiest Man
- Margiela
- Room in a Room
- One of Them Ones
- Standing Next To Tou (remix) feat. Jung Kook