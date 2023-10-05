Offset : découvrez le tracklisting de "Set It Off"

Offset a dévoilé la tracklist de son prochain album solo "Set It Off" avec une belle liste d'invités puisqu'il y aura de featurings de Travis Scott, Cardi B, Future, Don Toliver, Mango Foo, Latto, Yung Nudy et Chlöe Bailey. Le rappeur de Migos donne aussi la date de sortie de son projet et la bonne nouvelle c'est qu'on n'aura pas beaucoup à attendre puisque ce sera le vendredi 13 octobre.

Découvrez le tracklisting complet de "Set It Off" :

1. “On The River”

2. “Say My Grace” (Feat. Travis Scott)

3. “Worth It” (Feat. Don Toliver)

4. “Broad Day” (Feat. Future)

5. “Fan”

6. “Freaky” (Feat. Cardi B)

7. “Hop Out The Van”

8. “Don’t You Lie”

9. “I’m On”

10. “Big Dawg”

11. “Night Vision”

12. “Skyami” (Feat. Mango Foo)

13. “Dissolve”

14. “Fine As Can Be” (Feat. Latto)

15. “Buss My Watch”

16. “Dope Boy” (Feat. Yung Nudy)

17. “Princess Cut” (Feat. Chlöe Bailey)

18. “Jealousy” (Feat. Cardi B)

19. “Blame It On Set”

20. “Upside Down”

21. “Healthy”