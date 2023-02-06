Grammy Awards 2023 : Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Future récompensés

Laura Veltz

“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, and Darrel Walls

“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music

“So Good” — Doe

“For God Is With Us” — For King and Country and Hillary Scott

“Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham

Best Gospel Album

Maranda Curtis – Die to Live

Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Doe – Clarity

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) (WINNER)