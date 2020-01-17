Kodak Black a peur de mourir en prison

Le rappeur s'est fendu de nouveaux posts instagram assez inquiétant...

Kodak Black balance des messages assez inquiétant sur son propre compte Instagram !

Le rappeur se dit assez inquiet de sa situation en prison, et veut le faire savoir à tous ses fans. Dans deux posts, le rappeur incarcéré fait état des conditions un peu extrême qu’il doit endurer dans la prison de Miami.

Selon lui, il pense que ses chances d’y rester sont réelles. Il commence sa légende avec une histoire, celle de Pete qui était en cellule d’isolement tout comme lui. Il raconte que son compagnon était dans un sentiment terrible de douleur. Malgré ses tentatives pour qu’on lui vienne en aide, personne n’est intervenu et en dernier recours, Pete à du se suicider.

"Pete devait avoir un suivi médical (comme moi) qui a été refusé (comme moi) parce qu’il sentait qu’il était entrain de mourir (comme moi)."

Une déclaration qui fait froid dans le dos, surtout que le rappeur de Floride ajoute à la suite de cette déclaration :

"C’est triste parce que tout le monde ici était au courant de ses problèmes et aucun médecin n’a trouvé la gentillesse de faire son travail tout simplement. Tout le monde connaît cette tragédie mais c’est encore caché du grand public." avant d’ajouter qu’il espère qu’un jour tout le monde connaîtra la vérité sur ce qu’il se passe en prison aux USA.

Dans un second post, il attaque de manière plus frontale un des représentants de la ‘justice’ derrières les murs de la prison. Le lieutenant F. Arroyo et Santiago Tores en prennent pour leur grade avec ces accusations du rappeur :

"Il y a une énorme conspiration autour de moi dans cette prison. Lieutenant F. Arroyo a été très dur avec moi et j’ai le sentiment que mes châtiments tel qu’être installé, lacé, meurtri et battu brutalement viennent d’une haine profonde de sa part. Santiago Torres utilise son positionnement dans la hiérarchie dans la police pour abuser de son autorité."

En plus de ça, Kodak affirme qu’ils ont volontairement fait sauter et annuler certaines de ses visites au parloir, comme le jour où ils ont fait annuler sans raison la venue de sa petite copine, ou même sa mère deux jours avant les fêtes de noël.

Pour conclure, le créateur du hit "Tunnel Vision" pense que les autorités veulent le punir et le tuer, ici, en prison.

"Ils veulent me tuer de manière stratégique et lente dans ces murs. J’ai été humilié plus d’une fois Je suis vraiment déçu de la manière dont on traite non seulement moi, mais aussi les autres détenus."

Pour rappel, le rappeur a été arrêté pour détention d’armes en mai dernier. Ce n’est pas la première fois qu’il réalise un post pour se plaindre de ses conditions de détention. Le mois dernier, il publiait déjà sur instagram des accusations, dans lesquels il affirmait qu’on l’avait drogué puis empêché de pouvoir avoir accès à des soins. Une affaire qui risque de faire du bruit si elle continue à prendre de l’ampleur dans les prochains jours…