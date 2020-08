Nicki Minaj : ses fans menacent Asap Ferg

SO YOU MEAN TO TELL ME



1. Ferg didn’t promo at ALL

2. Ferg released the song a day before tracking week (losing a whole day of sales)

3. Ferg leaked Nicki’s WHOLE verse

4. Ferg didn’t release an MV or alt.

5. THIS STUPID MF FORGOT TO SUMBIT SALES??#Asapfergisoverparty ???????????? pic.twitter.com/F776eBAr1J