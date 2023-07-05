MC One dévoile son clip "Adjo" !

Après la sortie de son titre "#COCAÏNA", MC ONE fait son grand retour avec "ADJO", un nouveau son qui devrait faire partie de ces prochains projets musicaux à venir. Ce single Afropop signé par DSK on the beat est annoncé comme le son de l’été !
Le chanteur fait son grand retour.
