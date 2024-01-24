Benny The Butcher : découvrez le tracklisting de "Everybody Can’t Go"

Ce vendredi 26 janvier, Benny The Butcher va sortir son album "Everybody Can’t Go", son premier sur le label Def Jam. Et, pour marquer le coup, il s'est adjoint les services de poids lourds comme Snoop Dogg et Lil Wayne dans un tracklisting de douze morceaux entièrement produit par The Alchemist et Hit-Boy. Mais ils ne sont pas les seuls, parmi les autres artistes invités on trouve Jadakiss, Babyface Ray, Stove God Cooks, Armani Ceasar et Peezy. Benny a aussi travaillé le crew Griselda puisque le morceau "Griselda Express" réunit Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine et Rick Hyde.
I took the long way and a lot people who started with me or played a part ain’t make it. Some dead or in prison some took other paths or some just wasn’t built for it . No matter how meaningful or irrelevant the role was that they played they all feel entitled in some way. I know… pic.twitter.com/9tLvHmEhJM— BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) January 23, 2024
Découvrez le tracklisting complet de "Everybody Can’t Go" :
1. Jermanie’s Graduation
2. BRON
3. Big Dog (f. Lil Wayne)
4. Everybody Can’t Go (f. Kyle Banks)
5. TMVTL
6. Back Again (f. Snoop Dogg)
7. One Foot In (f. Stove God Cooks)
8. Buffalo Kitchen Club (f. Armani Caesar)
9. Pillow Talk & Slander (f. Jadakiss & Babyface Ray)
10. How to Rap
11. Griselda Express (f. Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine)
12. Big Tymers (f. Peezy)