Benny The Butcher : découvrez le tracklisting de "Everybody Can’t Go"

L'album de Benny The Butcher sort ce 26 janvier (capture Instagram)

Il s'agit de son premier sur Def Jam.

Ce vendredi 26 janvier, Benny The Butcher va sortir son album "Everybody Can’t Go", son premier sur le label Def Jam. Et, pour marquer le coup, il s'est adjoint les services de poids lourds comme Snoop Dogg et Lil Wayne dans un tracklisting de douze morceaux entièrement produit par The Alchemist et Hit-Boy. Mais ils ne sont pas les seuls, parmi les autres artistes invités on trouve Jadakiss, Babyface Ray, Stove God Cooks, Armani Ceasar et Peezy. Benny a aussi travaillé le crew Griselda puisque le morceau "Griselda Express" réunit Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine et Rick Hyde.

Découvrez le tracklisting complet de "Everybody Can’t Go" :

1. Jermanie’s Graduation
2. BRON
3. Big Dog (f. Lil Wayne)
4. Everybody Can’t Go (f. Kyle Banks)
5. TMVTL
6. Back Again (f. Snoop Dogg)
7. One Foot In (f. Stove God Cooks)
8. Buffalo Kitchen Club (f. Armani Caesar)
9. Pillow Talk & Slander (f. Jadakiss & Babyface Ray)
10. How to Rap
11. Griselda Express (f. Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine)
12. Big Tymers (f. Peezy)

