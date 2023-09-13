MTV Video Music Awards 2023 : découvrez les plus prestations live

Les MTV Video Music Awards 2023 se sont déroulés ce mardi 12 septembre et le spectacle était au rendez-vous avec de nombreuses et magnifiques performances comme celles de Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Diddy et bien d'autres. En l'honneur des 50 ans du hip-hop, le show a intégré un impressionnant tableau final dans lequel sont notamment intervenus Nicki, Weezy, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five...
NLE Choppa feat. Nelly "Ain't Gonna Answer" / "It's Getting Hot"
Lil Wayne "Back That Azz Up" / "Uproar" / "Kat Food"
WEEZY OPENS THE SHOW WITH "UPROAR" 🔊 🔥 #VMAs— Complex (@Complex) September 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/kUrr22ooMK
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion "Bongos"
Anitta "Used To Be" / "Funk Rave" / "Grip"
Doja Cat "Attention" / "Paint The Town Red" / "Demons"
Doja Cat's medley of "Attention," "Paint The Town Red" and "Demons" at the #VMAs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ebdmaLM994— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 13, 2023
Doja Cat with the Britney Spears reference #VMAs pic.twitter.com/61gU4XqFiP— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 13, 2023
Nicki Minaj "Last Time I Saw You"
Nicki Minaj performing new music from #PinkFriday2 at the #VMAs📷 👀pic.twitter.com/gigPoShdIJ— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 13, 2023
Karol G "Oki Doki" / "Tá Ok"
Diddy "I'll Be Missing You" / "Bad Boys For Life" / "I Need A Girl"
Metro Boomin f/ Future, Swae Lee, Nav et A Boogie wit da Hoodie "Superhero"/"Calling"
Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & More
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ZnOA6JwRnD— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 13, 2023
Nicki Minaj performing "Itty Bitty Piggy" and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/zV22VRbRUx— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 13, 2023
Lil Wayne came through to perform "A Milli" at the #VMAs 💰 pic.twitter.com/MK2H9ri2uD— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 13, 2023