MTV Video Music Awards 2023 : découvrez les plus prestations live

Le hip-hop a été particulièrement célébré !

Les MTV Video Music Awards 2023 se sont déroulés ce mardi 12 septembre et le spectacle était au rendez-vous avec de nombreuses et magnifiques performances comme celles de Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Diddy et bien d'autres. En l'honneur des 50 ans du hip-hop, le show a intégré un impressionnant tableau final dans lequel sont notamment intervenus Nicki, Weezy, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five...

NLE Choppa feat. Nelly "Ain't Gonna Answer" / "It's Getting Hot"

Lil Wayne "Back That Azz Up" / "Uproar" / "Kat Food"

Metro Boomin f/ Future, Swae Lee, Nav et A Boogie wit da Hoodie "Superhero"/"Calling"

Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & More