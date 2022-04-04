Grammy Awards : Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Silk Sonic grands vainqueurs

Si les Grammy Awards souffrent d'un vrai déficit d'image chez les rappeurs américains qui jugent y être mal représentés, la cérémonie fait pourtant la part belle aux artistes issus de ce milieu. Si Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne ou encore The Weeknd sont en colère et ne se reconnaissent pas dans cette soirée de remise des prix, d'autres artistes y sont pourtant récompensés comme pour cette édition 2022 avec les prix remportés par Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Baby Keem ou Anderson. Paak et Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic ou encore Doja Cat.
On se doutait que la combinaison magique entre Anderson. Paak et Bruno Mars qui ont formé le groupe Silk Sonic allaient repartir avec les bras chargés de trophées. Effectivement, les deux artistes ont remporté le prix du disque de l'année et de chanson de l'année avec le titre “Leave the Door Open”.
Tyler, The Creator, lui, est reparti avec le très envié prix d'album rap de l'année avec "Call Me If You Get Lost" tandis que Kanye West était récompensé du prix de la meilleur chanson rap pour son feat avec Jay-Z "Jail" que l'on retrouve sur "Donda". Ce ne sera pas la seule récompense pour Ye qui repart aussi avec celle de la meilleure performance de rap pour "Hurricane" avec The Weeknd et Lil Baby. S'il rejoint d'ailleurs Hov' en tête des rappeurs les plus récompensés par les Grammy Awards avec 24, Mister West était absent de la cérémonie puisqu'on ne lui a pas laissé le droit de se produire sur scène.
Le prix de la meilleure performance rap revenait à Baby Keem pour son morceau en featuring avec son cousin, Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties" tandis que Doja Cat et SZA remportaient le Grammy de la meilleure prestation pop en duo ou en groupe avec le titre "Kiss Me More". De quoi faire réfléchir Doja Cat quant à sa future retraite ?
Jazmine Sullivan est repartie avec deux récompenses, celles du meilleur album R&B pour "Heaux Tales" et pour la meilleure performance R&B avec "Pick Up Your Feelings".
H.E.R a elle remporté le prix de la meilleure performance R&B pour son titre "Fight for You".
Retrouvez le palmarès complet des Grammy Awards ici :
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, The Creator – CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST — WINNER*
Kanye West – Donda
Best Rap Song
DMX f. JAY-Z & Nas – “Bath Salts”
Saweetie f. Doja Cat “Best Friend”
Baby Keem f. Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Kanye West f. JAY-Z – “Jail” — WINNER*
J. Cole f. 21 Savage & Morray – “My Life”
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem f. Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” — WINNER*
Cardi B – “Up”
J. Cole f. 21 Savage & Morray – “My Life”
Drake f. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Thot Shit”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole f. Lil Baby – “Pride Is The Devil”
Doja Cat – “Need To Know”
Lil Nas X f. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Tyler, The Creator f. NBA YoungBoy & Ty Dolla $ign – “WUSYANAME”
Kanye West f. The Weeknd & Lil Baby — WINNER*
Album of the Year
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Lil Nas X – MONTERO
Kanye West – Donda
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Jon Batiste – We Are — WINNER*
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – “A Beautiful Noise”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat f. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” — WINNER*
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Justin Bieber f. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Olivia Rodrigo – “driver’s license”
Record of the Year
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” — WINNER*
ABBA – “I Still Have Faith In You”
Jon Batiste – “Freedom”
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber f. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Doja Cat f. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Arlo Parks
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER*
Saweetie
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales — WINNER*
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – “Damage”
SZA – “Good Days”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” — WINNER*
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”
Justin Bieber f. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” — WINNER*
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – “I Need You”
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon f. Charlie Bereal – “Bring It On Home To Me”
Leon Bridges f. Robert Glasper – “Born Again”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You” — WINNER*
Lucky Daye f. Yebba – “How Much Can A Heart Take”
Best Music Video
AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”
Jon Batiste – “Freedom” — WINNER*
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber f. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
Producer Of The Year
Jack Antonhoff — WINNER*