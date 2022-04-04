Grammy Awards : Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Silk Sonic grands vainqueurs

Le rap à l'honneur malgré les polémiques.

Si les Grammy Awards souffrent d'un vrai déficit d'image chez les rappeurs américains qui jugent y être mal représentés, la cérémonie fait pourtant la part belle aux artistes issus de ce milieu. Si Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne ou encore The Weeknd sont en colère et ne se reconnaissent pas dans cette soirée de remise des prix, d'autres artistes y sont pourtant récompensés comme pour cette édition 2022 avec les prix remportés par Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Baby Keem ou Anderson. Paak et Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic ou encore Doja Cat.

On se doutait que la combinaison magique entre Anderson. Paak et Bruno Mars qui ont formé le groupe Silk Sonic allaient repartir avec les bras chargés de trophées. Effectivement, les deux artistes ont remporté le prix du disque de l'année et de chanson de l'année avec le titre “Leave the Door Open”.

Tyler, The Creator, lui, est reparti avec le très envié prix d'album rap de l'année avec "Call Me If You Get Lost" tandis que Kanye West était récompensé du prix de la meilleur chanson rap pour son feat avec Jay-Z "Jail" que l'on retrouve sur "Donda". Ce ne sera pas la seule récompense pour Ye qui repart aussi avec celle de la meilleure performance de rap pour "Hurricane" avec The Weeknd et Lil Baby. S'il rejoint d'ailleurs Hov' en tête des rappeurs les plus récompensés par les Grammy Awards avec 24, Mister West était absent de la cérémonie puisqu'on ne lui a pas laissé le droit de se produire sur scène.