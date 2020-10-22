Ty Dolla $ign : découvrez la tracklist de "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign"

Ty Dolla $ign a livré la liste des invités présents dans son projet "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign". Ce dernier sera disponible le 23 octobre. De Kanye West à NIcki Minaj en passant par Burna Boy, l'artiste s'est entouré de tout le rap game US.
Le nouvel album tant attendu de Ty Dolla $ign va être dévoilé demain. Très mystérieux sur sa sortie, le rappeur a fini par partager son incroyable tracklist. Tous les grands noms (ou presque) du rap US ont répondu présents : Kanye West, Post Malone, Future, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Lil Durk, Big Sean, Roddy Rich, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Burna Boy, Gunna ou encore Anderson.Paak.
25 morceaux au total et seulement quelques titres en solo... d'où le nom de l'abum "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign". On retrouvera d'ailleurs sur l'album le morceau "Expensive" avec Nicki Minaj.
Le rappeur de Los Angeles a toujours fait des collaborations. Il a l'habitude de travailler avec les plus grands et d'être très sollicité. Il a d'ailleurs expliqué sur Instagram comment ses collabs l'ont poussé à changer le nom de l'album. De "Dream House" à "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign", le deuxième nom est quand même plus pertinent...
“FEATURING TY DOLLA $IGN” THE ALBUM OUT EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 23. I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, “featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree. My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument. Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs. I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.
Ty Dolla $ign n'avait pas sorti de gros projets depuis son album "Beach House 3" en 2017. Cela ne l'a pas pour autant empêché de continuer ses collaborations. Il était en septembre aux côtés de SZA sur le son "Hit Different". Discret mais présent !
0 commentaireLaisser un commentaire