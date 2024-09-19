Découvrez la liste complète des nominés pour les BET Hip Hop Awards !

Megan Thee Stallion et Kendrick Lamar en tête d'affiche
Ce mercredi 18 septembre à eu lieu la liste complète des nominés pour la nouvelle édition des BET Hip-Hop Awards. Une édition 2024 assez riche avec pleins d'événements marquants dans la scène rap US. Dans cette liste, Megan Thee Stallion tient la première place avec 12 nomination suivi de près par Kendrick Lamar avec 11 nominations. Son rival Drake est 3e avec 8 nominations. Pour finir dans les tops, Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin et Nicki Minaj sept nominations chacune, tandis que Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage sont également placés pour plusieurs distinctions.
Le show aura lieu à Las Vegas le 8 octobre prochain et sera animée par Fat Joe, pour la troisième années consécutive.
SDM et Leys MC représentent la France
Même si les BET hip-hop Awards récompensent majoritairement les américains, les artistes internationaux ont aussi leur catégorie. Et ça tombe bien, car SDM et Leys MC vont représenter le rap FR dans la catégorie "Meilleur artiste international". Une véritable consécration pour l'interprète de "Bolide Allemand" et la finaliste de la saison 1 de "Nouvelle école". Néanmoins la concurrence sera rude. En effet, ils feront face à Stefflon Don ou encore Bashy.
Voici la liste complète des catégories et nominations :
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Song of the Year
“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
American Dream, 21 Savage
Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun, Gunna
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Utopia, Travis Scott
We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Video
“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Big Mama,” Latto
“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
41
310babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Sexyy Red
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
Best Collaboration
“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Duo or Group
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Common & Pete Rock
Earthgang
Flyana Boss
Future & Metro Boomin
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
Producer of the Year
Atl Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
The Alchemist
DJ of the Year
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Bootleg Kev
Club Shay Shay
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Hustler of the Year
50 Cent
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
Impact Track
“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Humble Me,” Killer Mike
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Precision,” Big Sean
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
Best International Flow
SDM, France
Leys Mc, France
Racionais Mcs, Brazil
Budah, Brazil
Ghetts, UK
Bashy, UK
Stefflon Don, UK
Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
Blxckie, South Africa
Odumodublvck, Nigeria