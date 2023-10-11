BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

La cérémonie des BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 s'est déroulée Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center d'Atlanta le 3 octobre dernier mais n'a été diffusion à la télévision que ce mardi 10 octobre. Et c'est Kendrick Lamar qui en est sorti grand vainqueur, remportant quatre prix et toutes les catégories dans lesquelles il avait été nommé. Il est ainsi devenu artiste hip-hop de l'année, parolier de l'année, meilleur interprète live et réalisateur vidéo de l'année, aux côtés de son collaborateur Dave Free. De nombreux artistes sont repartis avec deux prix, dont Drake & 21 Savage (album hip hop de l'année pour "Her Loss" et meilleur duo ou groupe), Lil Durk et J. Cole (meilleur morceau en collaboration et "Impact track" pour "All My Life", Lil Uzi Vert (chanson de l'année et meilleur clip hip-hop pour "Just Wanna Rock" et Metro Boomin (producteur de l'année et DJ de l'année). Ninho et Gazo, nommés dans la catégorie Best International Flow n'ont pas été récompensés.
Découvrez la liste complète des gagnants des BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 :
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- J. Cole
- 21 Savage
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Cardi B
- Burna Boy
- GloRilla
Song of the Year
- Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life"
- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did"
- Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock"
- Coi Leray, “Players"
- Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again"
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex"
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World"
- GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
- GloRilla, Anyways, Life’s Great…
- Coi Leray, Coi
- DJ Khaled, God Did
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains
- Jack Harlow, Jackman
- Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape
- Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine
Best Hip-Hop Video
- Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock"
- Coi Leray, "Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)
- Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again”
- DaBaby, “Shake Sumn"
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World"
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U"
- GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"
Best Collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did"
- Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes, “Players” (DJ Saige Remix)
- Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, “Princess Diana” '
- Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again"
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
- GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"
Impact Track
- Nas, “30,” Nas
- Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life"
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Anxiety"
- Symba, “Can’t Win for Nothing"
- NLE Choppa, “Champions"
- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
- Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"
- Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway the Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London on Da Track
- Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please
- Drink Champs
- HipHopDX
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” by Metro Boomin, also feat. The Weeknd
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” by Young Nudy
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike, also feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” by GloRilla
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto
- Drake, “Oh U Went” by Young Thug
- J. Cole, “All My Life” by Lil Durk
- Jay-Z, “God Did” by DJ Khaled, also feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)