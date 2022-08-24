DJ Khaled : découvrez le tracklisting de "God Did"

Chaque album de DJ Khaled est comme un All-Star qui réuniraient la crème de la crème du rap actuel. C'est évidemment encore une fois le cas ici avec son nouveau projet "God Did" attendu ce vendredi 26 août. Il n'y a qu'à jeter un coup d'oeil au tracklisting pour s'en convaincre. On y trouve en effet Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Future, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Juice WRLD, Jadakiss, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Rick Ross et d'autres ! 37 featurings au total sur les 18 titres contenus dans le disque.
The holy scripture. 📜— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 23, 2022
This is a gift to the world. 🌎
This is a gift to the fans. 🎁
This is a gift for us. 🤲🏽
GOD DID. #GODDID AUG 26th https://t.co/ox0jTey83G pic.twitter.com/ieA2dSzv2f
Découvrez le tracklisitng de "God Did" :
- "No Secret" featuring Drake
- "God Did" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Kanye West and Eminem
- "Big Time" featuring Future and Lil Baby
- "Keep Going" featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch
- "Party All The Time" featuring Quavo and Takeoff
- "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby
- "Beautiful" featuring Future and SZA
- "It Ain't Safe" featuring Nardo Wick and Kodak Black
- "Let's Pray" featuring Don Toliver and Travis Scott
- "Fam Good, We Good" featuring Gunna and Roddy Ricch
- "Bills Paid" featuring Latto and City Girls
- "Way Past Luck" featuring 21 Savage
- "These Streets Know My Name" featuring Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla
- "Juice WRLD DID" featuring Juice WRLD
- "Jadakiss Interlude" feautring Jadakiss
- "Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk"
- "Grateful" featuring Vory