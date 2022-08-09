The Game : découvrez le tracklisting de "Drillmatic"

The Game : découvrez le tracklisting de "Drillmatic"

30 morceaux, pas de skip promet le rappeur.


The Game vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son prochain album, "Drillmatic : Heart vs. Mind". Le rappeur de Compton a fait cette révélation via son compte Instagram avec une légende où il nous 30 morceaux et 0 skip !

"DRILLMATIC LE VRAI ALBUM DE L'ANNEE sort partout vendredi 12 août minuit !!!! Je vous promets 30 morceaux sans skips !!!! Comme dirait Hit-Boy… ‘clip issa 30’ !!!!”

A noter que ce post rompt la pause des réseaux sociaux que s'était imposée Game afin de préserver sa santé mentale et s'assurer que son album débarque bien le 12 août comme prévu après avoir été repoussé plusieurs fois.

Tout semble rouler, donc...

Découvrez le trakclisting de "Drillmatic" :

1. “One Time”
2. “Eazy”
3. “Burnin’ Checks”
4. “Voodoo”
5. “Home Invasion”
6. “O.P.P.”
7. “Outside”
8. “La La Land”
9. “Change the Game”
10. “How Far I Came”
11. “Heart vs. Mind”
12. “No Smoke at the Polo Lounge”
13. “No Man Falls”
14. “Chrome Slug & Harmony”
15. “Start from Scratch II”
16. “What We Not Gon’ Do”
17. “Fortunate”
18. “Rubi’s Rose”
Drake With the Braids (Interlude)
19. “Nikki Beach”
20. “Talk to Me Nice”
21. “Money Cash Clothes”
22. “K.I.L.L.A.S”
23. “The Black Slim Shady”
24. “Stupid”
25. “.38 Special”
26. “Twisted”
27. “Wasteman”
28. “Save the Best for Last”
29. “A Father’s Prayer”
30. “Universal Love”

