Drake se place lui-même parmi les rappeurs les mieux payés de 2021

Fresh of the presses: my list of hip-hop's highest-paid artists of 2021. The top ten acts earned more than $1 billion pretax combined, nearly double their prepandemic annual haul.



1. Jay-Z $470m

2. Kanye West $250

3. Diddy $75m



Full list: https://t.co/Ls8Re6D509 pic.twitter.com/ZhWGR3SjvO