Black Rob : le rap lui rend hommage
Le game a encore perdu une légende.

Après DMX le 9 avril dernier, le rap américain a perdu une autre de ses légendes, Black Rob, signé sur le label Bad Boy de P. Diddy, décédé le 17 avril dans un hôpital d'Atlanta. C'est un autre artiste Bad Boy, Mark Curry qui a annoncé la nouvelle dans une vidéo Instagram à peine une heure après la mort de Rob.

"Je ne sais pas par où commencer. Mais je remercie tout le monde pour les dons [à son GoFundMe]. Rob est décédé il y a environ une heure. Repose en paix à mon frère. J'étais là avec lui. J'étais là avec lui."

Si Black Rob n'est pas aussi connu que DMX, il était quand même un rappeur important, qui avait débuté sa carrière à la fin des années 90 sur Bad Boy Records. Son single "Whoa !" lui avait assuré une renommée internationale. Et si jamais on avait un doute sur son "importance" dans le rap game, il suffit juste de se pencher sur les nombreuses réactions publiées après sa mort pour comprendre que Black Rob n'était pas n'importe qui.

Encore une légende qui s'en va...

