Black Rob : le rap lui rend hommage

Après DMX le 9 avril dernier, le rap américain a perdu une autre de ses légendes, Black Rob, signé sur le label Bad Boy de P. Diddy, décédé le 17 avril dans un hôpital d'Atlanta. C'est un autre artiste Bad Boy, Mark Curry qui a annoncé la nouvelle dans une vidéo Instagram à peine une heure après la mort de Rob.
"Je ne sais pas par où commencer. Mais je remercie tout le monde pour les dons [à son GoFundMe]. Rob est décédé il y a environ une heure. Repose en paix à mon frère. J'étais là avec lui. J'étais là avec lui."
Si Black Rob n'est pas aussi connu que DMX, il était quand même un rappeur important, qui avait débuté sa carrière à la fin des années 90 sur Bad Boy Records. Son single "Whoa !" lui avait assuré une renommée internationale. Et si jamais on avait un doute sur son "importance" dans le rap game, il suffit juste de se pencher sur les nombreuses réactions publiées après sa mort pour comprendre que Black Rob n'était pas n'importe qui.
Encore une légende qui s'en va...
RIP BLACK ROB... sad news hard week... ????????????????????????— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) April 17, 2021
Black Rob. A story teller. An MC. a gentleman every time I saw him. Rest in power my brother. ????????♥️— LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 17, 2021
All this death in hip hop really SUCKS!!! R.I.P. DMX & Black Rob! I cant believe i just said that. Just dont sound right ???? no time to grieve 1 death anymore X just died last week and BR dies today ????????♂️????????— PETEROCK.COM (@PeteRock) April 17, 2021
Rest In Peace. Black Rob. I’m stuck. I’m processing. I’m praying. I’m staring at the wall. Condolences to your children & family. pic.twitter.com/gQn2gmLGry— PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) April 17, 2021
Wow!! Always bumped into Black Rob round 42st or when i was in la on Sunset Blvd. He was always down to earth even when woah was out huge he was same down guy. RIP Black Rob ✊????— Kool Keith (@UltraMan7000) April 17, 2021
RIP to the BUFFALO KID BLACK ROB ???????? prayers up for the Family #CULTURE pic.twitter.com/s9nQFjFiXg— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) April 18, 2021
Black Rob had a clean heart in a dirty game. I’m hurting I wish I got to speak to him one last time at least. Don’t tell the world how much you care about a person tell the person how much you care about them while they are accepting what the world has to offer. ????????— CORMEGA (@iamcormega) April 18, 2021
R.I.P. BLACK ROB!!! pic.twitter.com/XiJSeCHukk— Termanology (@TermanologyST) April 17, 2021