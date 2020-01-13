Stormzy, Lizzo et Tyler, The Creator nommés aux Brit Awards

Découvrez la liste des nommés juste ici !

La cérémonie des Brit Awards se tiendra à l'O2 Arena de Londres le 18 Février 2020. Cette soirée récompense, comme chaque année, les artistes de la scène britannique et internationale qui ont cartonné !

Parmi eux on retrouve Lizzo qui nous a épaté avec "Truth Hurts", Tyler The Creator qui a brillé avec son album "IGOR", le phénomène anglais Stormzy ou encore Burna Boy qu'on joue sur Générations.

Au-delà des récompenses, plusieurs artistes se produiront sur scène et nous livreront des performances qui rentreront peut-être dans l'histoire. Certaines d'entre elles ont souvent fait le buzz ou sont devenues iconiques, comme celle de Rihanna et Drake sur "Work" en 2016, alors qu'ils sortaient ensemble.

Voici la liste complète des catégories et nominations :

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"

Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"

Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"

Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"

Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave - "Psychodrama"

Harry Styles - "Fine Line"

Lewis Capaldi - "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent"

Michael Kiwanuka - "Kiwanuka"

Stormzy - "Heavy Is The Head"

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler The Creator