Stormzy, Lizzo et Tyler, The Creator nommés aux Brit Awards

La cérémonie des Brit Awards se tiendra à l'O2 Arena de Londres le 18 Février 2020. Cette soirée récompense, comme chaque année, les artistes de la scène britannique et internationale qui ont cartonné !
Parmi eux on retrouve Lizzo qui nous a épaté avec "Truth Hurts", Tyler The Creator qui a brillé avec son album "IGOR", le phénomène anglais Stormzy ou encore Burna Boy qu'on joue sur Générations.
Au-delà des récompenses, plusieurs artistes se produiront sur scène et nous livreront des performances qui rentreront peut-être dans l'histoire. Certaines d'entre elles ont souvent fait le buzz ou sont devenues iconiques, comme celle de Rihanna et Drake sur "Work" en 2016, alors qu'ils sortaient ensemble.
Voici la liste complète des catégories et nominations :
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave - "Psychodrama"
Harry Styles - "Fine Line"
Lewis Capaldi - "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent"
Michael Kiwanuka - "Kiwanuka"
Stormzy - "Heavy Is The Head"
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator
