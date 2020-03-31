Drake présente son fils, Adonis

Le confinement, c'est aussi de belles histoires...

Pusha T avait rendu public le secret de Drake dans son diss track "The Story Of Adidon" en mai 2018. Le 6God a eu un fils dont il ne s'occupe pas. Mais ça, c'était la version du King Push. Hier, le rappeur canadien a apporté la preuve qu'il aimait son fils Adonis et l'a officiellement présenté au monde par le biais d'une publication Instagram.

Déjà, dans son projet, "Nonetheless", il avait confirmé sa paternité en écrivant :

"Look at the way we live/I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid."

En français, ça donne : "Regardez la façon dont nous vivons/Je ne cachais pas mon enfant du monde, je cachais le monde de mon enfant".

Avec les photos du petit garçon aux cheveux blonds, Drake a aussi ajouté un cliché de ses parents, Dennis Graham et Sandi Graham ainsi que de la mère de son fils, Sophie Brussaux. Pourquoi ? Tout simplement parce que Drake est comme nous tous, il est coupé des siens par le confinement et l'épidémie de coronavirus et il ressent le manque comme il l'écrit lui-même : "J'attends le jour de joie où nous allons être tous réunis" et explique que, comme tout un chacun, "sa magnifique famille et ses amis" lui manquent.