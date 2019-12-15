Kodak Black : sa vie serait menacée en prison !

Kodak Black clame haut et fort que le Miami FDC, l'établissement pénitencier dans lequel il est enfermé, essaye de le tuer...

La liste des rappeurs en prison continue de s'allonger, et pour des durées elles aussi de plus en plus longues.Tay-K, Lil Boosie, Max B, ou encore, récemment, Kodak Black sont tous derrière les barreaux pour des peines conséquentes. Le jeune Kodak, par exemple, a été condamné à 46 mois de prison ferme pour avoir menti sur un formulaire fédéral lors de l'achat de plusieurs armes. Une détention, qu'il a l'air de vivre très mal, si on en croit notamment les histoires au sujet de la bagarre dans laquelle il a été impliqué juste avant son procès.

Pire, Kodak Black est même persuader que quelqu'un au sein de l'administration du Miami FDC, le nom de sa prison, voudrait le liquider et attenter à sa vie. C'est ce qu'on peut lire dans son long post Instagram, dans lequel il affirme tout d'abord avoir été drogué à son insu, avec une substance inconnue. Cette drogue l'aurait fait sortir de son corps, il se serait senti comme possédé, en train de mourir doucement. Il a averti un gardien de son malaise, qui l'a ignoré, le laissant dans cet état paranoïaque. Peu après, pendant la fameuse bagarre avec un codétenu, le même gardien l'a aspergé de lacrymo dans les yeux, et l'a frappé à plusieurs reprises au visage. Même une fois au sol, d'autres personnes sont venues prêter main forte au gardien pour tabasser Kodak.

Il parle ensuite de son expérience en isolement avec des mots qui font froid dans le dos : "J'ai été tabassé, et j'ai passé 45 jours isolement. Ils m'ont tapé tellement fort qu'ils ont dû m'y amener en chaise roulante. J'ai ensuite été laissé dans des conditions hygiéniques douteuses... et dû faire face à la mort de mon pote Juice WRLD depuis ma cellule. Après ça, j'ai appris qu'aucune charge n'a été retenue contre les détenus m'ayant agressé, il y en a même un qui a été libéré le lendemain. L'Officier qui a dit que je l'avais frappé allait parfaitement bien à la sortie de la bagarre. Il aurait même raconté à ses collègues que grâce à cette histoire, il allait pouvoir me prendre 250 000$".

Si les faits s'avèrent vrai, on espère que la lumière sera faite sur toute cette affaire, d'autant que le rappeur risque de rester encore un bout de temps en détention..