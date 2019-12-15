Kodak Black : sa vie serait menacée en prison !

La liste des rappeurs en prison continue de s'allonger, et pour des durées elles aussi de plus en plus longues.Tay-K, Lil Boosie, Max B, ou encore, récemment, Kodak Black sont tous derrière les barreaux pour des peines conséquentes. Le jeune Kodak, par exemple, a été condamné à 46 mois de prison ferme pour avoir menti sur un formulaire fédéral lors de l'achat de plusieurs armes. Une détention, qu'il a l'air de vivre très mal, si on en croit notamment les histoires au sujet de la bagarre dans laquelle il a été impliqué juste avant son procès.
On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC. That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience i managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied ! This left me in a state of paranoia. Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate. This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face. Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people. I was summoning for them to stop while gasping for my breath. This near death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day. I was beaten so brutally that I had to be taken to the Box in a wheelchair. I have been here for 45 days without commissary, hygiene stressed out and on psych meds. Having to mourn the loss of my brother Juice World behind the doors. Prior to this there were a few inmates who intentionally beat up ... An officer and no charges were filed. Meanwhile I get into a fight with another inmate and this officer jumps in to inflict harm on himself and capitalize on my status as a local celebrity ... I had officers tell me that the CO was ok that night and that he is trying to go this route. Because he self checked himself in the hospital. I have also heard officers tell me that the CO has been back to FDC and bragging that he will her a quarter million from me. I want to shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds. #JUSTICEFORKODAK
Pire, Kodak Black est même persuader que quelqu'un au sein de l'administration du Miami FDC, le nom de sa prison, voudrait le liquider et attenter à sa vie. C'est ce qu'on peut lire dans son long post Instagram, dans lequel il affirme tout d'abord avoir été drogué à son insu, avec une substance inconnue. Cette drogue l'aurait fait sortir de son corps, il se serait senti comme possédé, en train de mourir doucement. Il a averti un gardien de son malaise, qui l'a ignoré, le laissant dans cet état paranoïaque. Peu après, pendant la fameuse bagarre avec un codétenu, le même gardien l'a aspergé de lacrymo dans les yeux, et l'a frappé à plusieurs reprises au visage. Même une fois au sol, d'autres personnes sont venues prêter main forte au gardien pour tabasser Kodak.
Il parle ensuite de son expérience en isolement avec des mots qui font froid dans le dos : "J'ai été tabassé, et j'ai passé 45 jours isolement. Ils m'ont tapé tellement fort qu'ils ont dû m'y amener en chaise roulante. J'ai ensuite été laissé dans des conditions hygiéniques douteuses... et dû faire face à la mort de mon pote Juice WRLD depuis ma cellule. Après ça, j'ai appris qu'aucune charge n'a été retenue contre les détenus m'ayant agressé, il y en a même un qui a été libéré le lendemain. L'Officier qui a dit que je l'avais frappé allait parfaitement bien à la sortie de la bagarre. Il aurait même raconté à ses collègues que grâce à cette histoire, il allait pouvoir me prendre 250 000$".
Si les faits s'avèrent vrai, on espère que la lumière sera faite sur toute cette affaire, d'autant que le rappeur risque de rester encore un bout de temps en détention..
