Nicki Minaj clarifie son annonce de retraite

Nicki Minaj a tenu à rectifier le tire sur son annonce de retraite.

Nicki Minaj a tenu à clarifier la situation sur sa supposée retraite. Si son annonce sur Twitter le mois dernier avait fait l'effet d'une bombe, elle revient sur ses dires. Aujourd'hui elle n'est plus aussi radicale.

Dans une nouvelle entrevue avec The Shade Room qui a été diffusée dimanche dernier, celle qui va enregistrer un projet avec Adèle, a expliqué que lorsqu’elle a annoncé sa retraite du rap game, elle ne faisait référence qu'à son cinquième album de studio. Elle a déclaré :

"Quand j’ai posté ce tweet de retraite, je savais que j’avais de la musique qui était déjà enregistrée et qui allait encore sortir. Donc, la retraite concernait le fait de parler de mon album. Genre "est-ce que je veux revenir en arrière et enregistrer mon cinquième album?" C’est ce dont je parlais, mais je savais que, bien sûr, que j'allais faire des collaborations — on me demande toujours de faire des collaborations. C’était donc vraiment au sujet de mon cinquième album."



Concernant son cinquième album, Nicki dit qu’elle cherche à mettre en vedette à la fois Dababy et Gunna sur le projet. Elle confesse :

"Je veux dire que j’ai récemment collaboré avec Dababy, donc il sait qu’il doit rendre cette faveur Et Gunna, j’adore Gunna! Donc s’il y a un album... Il va y avoir bien plus que ça sur l’album s’il y a un album, mais ce sont deux nouvelles personnes que je n’ai pas encore eu sur un album que j’aimerais travailler avec eux juste parce que maintenant que j’ai appris à les connaître, ils sont tous les deux doux et respectueux. Jaime expérimenter avec différents genres. Donc, s’il y avait un album, il y aurait d’autres surprises."

Nicki, qui a visité l’Europe plus tôt cette année, vient d’épouser son petit ami Kenneth.