Nicki Minaj clarifie son annonce de retraite

Nicki Minaj a tenu à clarifier la situation sur sa supposée retraite. Si son annonce sur Twitter le mois dernier avait fait l'effet d'une bombe, elle revient sur ses dires. Aujourd'hui elle n'est plus aussi radicale.
Dans une nouvelle entrevue avec The Shade Room qui a été diffusée dimanche dernier, celle qui va enregistrer un projet avec Adèle, a expliqué que lorsqu’elle a annoncé sa retraite du rap game, elle ne faisait référence qu'à son cinquième album de studio. Elle a déclaré :
"Quand j’ai posté ce tweet de retraite, je savais que j’avais de la musique qui était déjà enregistrée et qui allait encore sortir. Donc, la retraite concernait le fait de parler de mon album. Genre "est-ce que je veux revenir en arrière et enregistrer mon cinquième album?" C’est ce dont je parlais, mais je savais que, bien sûr, que j'allais faire des collaborations — on me demande toujours de faire des collaborations. C’était donc vraiment au sujet de mon cinquième album."
???? Sound on! _____________________________________ Earlier this week, #NickiMinaj dropped her highly anticipated #Fendi collection, and we were right there celebrating with her as she commemorated this new milestone that has all of the fashion industry talking. Aside from that, we sat down with Nicki and had an exclusive interview where we talked about what inspired the collection. As well as her upcoming nuptials to her man #KennethPetty, whether or not she’s really retiring, other artists she would love to collaborate with and much more. _____________________________________ If you’re like us, then you’ve been counting down the days since Nicki and Kenneth obtained their marriage license, as we wait for them to officially say their “I Do’s.” Nicki talked to us about their upcoming nuptials and whether or not they’re going to have a big wedding. _____________________________________ She said, “We’ll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don’t know. You know when you’re a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale. But then the things that used to matter to you don’t matter as much because I remember wanting those things with people, where real love wasn’t there. So now I feel like now that everything has finally lined up and matched up being that I’m madly in love with this man, he’s also my best friend, the things that used to matter to me before, don’t matter as much now. So yes, we’re going to have a big wedding eventually.” She also expressed how deeply in love she is right now, and the importance of——click the link in the bio to read more at TheShadeRoom.com
Concernant son cinquième album, Nicki dit qu’elle cherche à mettre en vedette à la fois Dababy et Gunna sur le projet. Elle confesse :
"Je veux dire que j’ai récemment collaboré avec Dababy, donc il sait qu’il doit rendre cette faveur Et Gunna, j’adore Gunna! Donc s’il y a un album... Il va y avoir bien plus que ça sur l’album s’il y a un album, mais ce sont deux nouvelles personnes que je n’ai pas encore eu sur un album que j’aimerais travailler avec eux juste parce que maintenant que j’ai appris à les connaître, ils sont tous les deux doux et respectueux. Jaime expérimenter avec différents genres. Donc, s’il y avait un album, il y aurait d’autres surprises."
Nicki, qui a visité l’Europe plus tôt cette année, vient d’épouser son petit ami Kenneth.
