Yung Bleu dévoile le clip de "Casamigos Nights"

Le 14 avril, Yung Bleu dévoilait son nouveau projet, "Love Scars II". Une sortie qu’il accompagne du clip de "Casamigos Nights". Un titre mélodieux qui fait office d’introduction où l’artiste américain partage un moment avec sa chérie.
Un extrait de son dernier projet, "Love Scars II".
Le 14 avril, Yung Bleu dévoilait son nouveau projet, "Love Scars II". Une sortie qu’il accompagne du clip de "Casamigos Nights". Un titre mélodieux qui fait office d’introduction où l’artiste américain partage un moment avec sa chérie.