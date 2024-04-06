Pharrell Williams dévoile un album surprise pour son anniversaire !

Né un certain 5 avril 1973, Pharrell Williams vient d'avoir 51 ans. Son cadeau d'anniversaire, il préfère le donner aux fans avec un album surprise de dix morceaux, qui s'intitule : "Black Yacht Rock Vol 1". Il n'est pas pour l'instant disponible sur les plateformes de streaming mais sur le site blackyachtrock.com en exclusivité.
On ne sait pas encore grand-chose sur l'album, mais la pochette ci-dessous en dévoile plus, notamment la mention de sa ville natale, la Virginie :
Pharrell Williams has just shared a brand new album 'Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1' pic.twitter.com/LG933fJtjD— ill☣︎ (@illroots) April 5, 2024
L'album est sorti sans promotion, mais cela n'a pas empêché ses amis et collaborateurs de célébrer le projet. Tyler, the Creator a posté sur X : "‘caged bird free’ by virginia black yacht rock, great song". Et Pusha T a partagé un lien vers le nouvel album sur ses stories Instagram.
caged bird free by virginia black yacht rock, great song— T (@tylerthecreator) April 5, 2024
