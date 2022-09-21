Hache-P : découvrez le tracklisting de "Gros Gamin"

Ancien membre du groupe MZ, Hache-P a dévoilé le tracklisting de sa mixtape, "Gros gamin". Il y a invité Chily, Tayc, Jeci Jess, Himra et Barack. Un projet dont il a également publié la cover.
#NouvellePhotoDeProfil pic.twitter.com/5tNhaI4Unm— Hache-P (@LEBIGHACH) September 16, 2022
Mixtape "GROS GAMIN" le 30 septembre.— Hache-P (@LEBIGHACH) September 18, 2022
Pré-save:
➡️https://t.co/mHq0kQ6IeM pic.twitter.com/YemctIkzRG
Le tracklisting complet de "Gros Gamin"
- Le meilleur
- Magot
- Banque (Faya) feat. Tayc
- Animal feat. Jeci Jess
- Mon pain
- Zizou
- Couper feat. Chily
- Ptit dej feat. Himra
- Trapgod
- Refait feat. Barack