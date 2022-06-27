BET Awards 2022 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion et Silk Sonic sont les grands gagnants de cette édition 2022.

C'est durant la nuit de dimanche à lundi pour nous Français que s'est déroulée la dernière édition des BET Awards au Microsoft Theatre de Los Angeles. Parmi les favoris, on comptait Doja Cat avec six nominations tandis que Drake et Ari Lennox ont tous deux quatre nominations chacun et qu'il y avait une grande liste d'artistes à au moins trois nominations parmi lesquels on retrouvait Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Future, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige et Tems.

Sans trop de surprise, c'est Kendrick Lamar qui a remporté le prix d'artiste hip-hop masculin de l'année tandis que Megan Thee Stallion était sacrée dans la catégorie féminine. Silk Sonic gagnait l'Awards du meilleur groupe. A noter qu'Anderson. Paak et Bruno Mars sont repartis avec de nombreux prix, notamment grâce à leurs performances visuelles et vidéo.

Découvrez la liste des gagnants des BET Awards ci-dessous :

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd — WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) - WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid f. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence” — WINNER
DJ Khaled f. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties
Doja Cat f. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake f. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Bia f. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat f. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window” - WINNER
Drake f. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto — WINNER*
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic — WINNER*
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Tyler, the Creator – CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West – Donda
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe
Doja Cat – Planet Her

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”
Kanye West – “Come to Life”
Kelly Price – “Grace”
Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win” — WINNER*

BET HER

Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous” — WINNER*
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”
Doja Cat – “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) — WINNER*

Best Movie

Candyman
King Richard - WINNER
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes - "Bel-Air"
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Damson Idris - "Snowfall"
Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Forest Whitaker - "Respect" / "Godfather of Harlem"
Jabari Banks - "Bel-Air"
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"
Will Smith - "King Richard" - WINNER

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”
Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”
Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — WINNER

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Marsai Martin — WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka - WINNER
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry - WINNER
