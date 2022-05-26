Le rap américain condamne la fusillade au Texas

Le rap américain condamne la fusillade au Texas

C'est la tristesse qui prédomine.

Les Etats-Unis viennent d'être une nouvelle fois d'être touchés par une tuerie de masse dans une école au Texas au cours de laquelle une vingtaine de personnes ont été abattues. Outre qu'elle pose une nouvelle fois la question de la circulation et de la réglementation des armes dans ce pays, elle meurtri une société particulièrement sensible. Parmi les nombreuses voix qui se sont élevées, on a pu s'apercevoir que les rappeurs, qui ont pourtant régulièrement des problèmes avec les armes, ont été parmi les plus virulents et les plus touchés comme on a pu le avec les nombreux messages de soutien postés sur les réseaux sociaux.

Missy Elliot, par exemple, a tout simplement demandé le retour de la paix alors que le monde et le pays vivent des temps difficiles selon ses propres mots.

Elle a été rejointe par de nombreuses personnalités du rap US.

 

 

Tags :
missy-elliott statik-selektah dj-khaled fusillade tuerie assassinat saweetie dababy

En ce moment sur Generations

La Playlist de Berry
Contactez-nous !
01 53 92 04 04
04 72 10 15 34

À la une

Nouvelle école : BB Jacques a vu ses streams exploser depuis la diffusion

Nouvelle école : BB Jacques a vu ses streams exploser depuis la diffusion

Depuis la sortie des quatre premiers épisode, les streams du rappeur ne font qu'augmenter !

Maes annonce la création d'un nouveau label : Omerta Records

Maes annonce la création d'un nouveau label : Omerta Records

Et commence déjà à teaser son arrivée.

Jay-Z : quand il fait honte à sa fille Blue Ivy...

Jay-Z : quand il fait honte à sa fille Blue Ivy...

Blue Ivy est une adolescente comme les autres, même si ses parents sont des superstars.

Young Thug a un message pour ses fans

Young Thug a un message pour ses fans

Toujours enfermé, le Thugger s'est adressé au public lors du Hot 97 Summer Jam.

Post Malone est papa !

Post Malone est papa !

Le rappeur tatoué vient d'accueillir une petite fille. Il s'est également fiancé.

Voir toutes les news