Le rap américain condamne la fusillade au Texas

Les Etats-Unis viennent d'être une nouvelle fois d'être touchés par une tuerie de masse dans une école au Texas au cours de laquelle une vingtaine de personnes ont été abattues. Outre qu'elle pose une nouvelle fois la question de la circulation et de la réglementation des armes dans ce pays, elle meurtri une société particulièrement sensible. Parmi les nombreuses voix qui se sont élevées, on a pu s'apercevoir que les rappeurs, qui ont pourtant régulièrement des problèmes avec les armes, ont été parmi les plus virulents et les plus touchés comme on a pu le avec les nombreux messages de soutien postés sur les réseaux sociaux.
Missy Elliot, par exemple, a tout simplement demandé le retour de la paix alors que le monde et le pays vivent des temps difficiles selon ses propres mots.
We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy…😞I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually💜🙏🏾— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 25, 2022
Elle a été rejointe par de nombreuses personnalités du rap US.
Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022
🤬💔— Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) May 24, 2022
18 kids tho ? SMH.. Protect the youth 💙🤞🏾— Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) May 25, 2022
We must protect the kids at all times !The young world should be safe always in school and safe any where no Matter what . we have to come together to make sure our kids is always safe ! 🙏🏽— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 25, 2022
SENDING PRAYERS TO THE KIDS AND FAMILIES IN TEXAS 🙏🏽
My heart hurts for the families dealin w yesterdays tragedy. The world can be a dark place and it really fucks me up sometimes. Sad.— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) May 25, 2022
My prayers go out to all of the innocent lives taken in Texas yesterday, I couldn’t even begin to imagine. 💔— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) May 25, 2022
All those innocent babies 💔😢 this world man— PRETTYBITCHMUSIC. (@Saweetie) May 25, 2022
GRISELDA FOR THE CHILDREN!!!— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) May 24, 2022
MICHELLE FOR THE BABIES!!!
This is a Sad Sad day
No parent should ever have to bury their child. Praying 🙏🏾💔— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 25, 2022