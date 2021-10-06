BET Awards 2021 : la liste complète des gagnants

Cette nuit avaient lieu les BET Hip Hop Awards 2021. 17 catégories honorant les rappeurs, producteurs, DJ, réalisateurs vidéo. Cette 16e cérémonie qui s'est déroulée à Atlanta était placée sous le signe de l'unité, une valeur dont on a bien besoin actuellement, illustré par le slogan "In Hip Hop We Stand". Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion et Lil Durk dominaient les nominations, avec neuf citations chacun. Ils devançaient Drake qui arrivait juste après.
Mais le grand gagnant de la soirée était Tyler, The Creator qui a remporté l'Award de l'album de l'annnée avec "Call Me If You Get Lost ". Mais ce n'est pas tout, l'ancien du groupe Odd Future est aussi reparti avec le prix du "Best Performer of the Year". Si J. Cole a été le gagnant du prix du Lyricist of the Year ou Lil Baby avec l'Award "Hip Hop Artist of the Year", une des grandes gagnantes de la cérémonie n'est autre que Cardi B. Alors qu'elle sort très de titres et qu'on attend toujours son deuxième album, Bardi marque de son empreinte chaque année. 2021 n'a pas fait exception à la règle. La rappeuse du Bronx est repartie avec les prix de la meilleure vidéo avec "Up", la chanson de l'année avec "Wap" qui distingue aussi Megan Thee Stallion. Les deux femmes sont aussi les gagnantes du prix de la meilleure collaboration.
Pas de distinction pour nos Français nommés, Gazo et Laylow puisque dans leur catégorie, Best International Flow, c'est l'Anglaise Litte Simz qui a été distinguée.
Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste de tous les gagnants de la soirée :
Hip Hop Album of the Year
A Gangsta’s Pain – Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator— WINNER
Culture III – Migos
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled – DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II – 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
The Off-Season – J. Cole
Song of the Year
“Back in Blood” – Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty f/ Lil Durk)
“Late at Night” – Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Produced by G. Ry, CardoGotWings, Roget Chahayed, and Yung Exclusive (Drake f/ Lil Durk)
“Up” – Produced by Yung DXA, Sean Island, and DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)
“WAP” – Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion)— WINNER
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” – Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, and Tee Romano (Bia f/ Nicki Minaj)
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby— WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B – “Up”— WINNER
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie f/ Doja Cat – “Best Friend”
Best New Hip Hop Artist
BLXST
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu— WINNER
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin f/ Drake – “Mr. Right Now”
Bia f/ Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”— WINNER
DJ Khaled f/ Lil Baby and Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty f/ Lil Durk – “Back in Blood”
Best Duo or Group
21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
Future and Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby and Lil Durk— WINNER
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator— WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole— WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK)— WINNER
Dave (UK)
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott— WINNER
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme— WINNER
Kaytranada
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy— WINNER
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie— WINNER
Yung Bleu
Best Hip Hop Platform
Complex
Genius— WINNER
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
WorldStarHipHop
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B – “Type Shit” (Migos f/ Cardi B)
Drake – “Havin’ Our Way” (Migos f/ Drake)
Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle f/ Jay-Z)— WINNER
Lil Durk – “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty f/ Lil Durk)
Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby f/ Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch – “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money f/ Don Toliver and Roddy Ricch)
Impact Track
Black Thought – “Thought vs Everybody”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin – “We Win”
Meek Mill f/ Lil Durk – “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle f/ Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like”— WINNER
Rapsody – “12 Problems”