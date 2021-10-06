BET Awards 2021 : la liste complète des gagnants

Tyler, The Creator, Cardi B, J. Cole et Lil Baby honorés.

Cette nuit avaient lieu les BET Hip Hop Awards 2021. 17 catégories honorant les rappeurs, producteurs, DJ, réalisateurs vidéo. Cette 16e cérémonie qui s'est déroulée à Atlanta était placée sous le signe de l'unité, une valeur dont on a bien besoin actuellement, illustré par le slogan "In Hip Hop We Stand". Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion et Lil Durk dominaient les nominations, avec neuf citations chacun. Ils devançaient Drake qui arrivait juste après.

Mais le grand gagnant de la soirée était Tyler, The Creator qui a remporté l'Award de l'album de l'annnée avec "Call Me If You Get Lost ". Mais ce n'est pas tout, l'ancien du groupe Odd Future est aussi reparti avec le prix du "Best Performer of the Year". Si J. Cole a été le gagnant du prix du Lyricist of the Year ou Lil Baby avec l'Award "Hip Hop Artist of the Year", une des grandes gagnantes de la cérémonie n'est autre que Cardi B. Alors qu'elle sort très de titres et qu'on attend toujours son deuxième album, Bardi marque de son empreinte chaque année. 2021 n'a pas fait exception à la règle. La rappeuse du Bronx est repartie avec les prix de la meilleure vidéo avec "Up", la chanson de l'année avec "Wap" qui distingue aussi Megan Thee Stallion. Les deux femmes sont aussi les gagnantes du prix de la meilleure collaboration.

Pas de distinction pour nos Français nommés, Gazo et Laylow puisque dans leur catégorie, Best International Flow, c'est l'Anglaise Litte Simz qui a été distinguée.

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste de tous les gagnants de la soirée :

Hip Hop Album of the Year A Gangsta’s Pain – Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator— WINNER​​​​​​​

Culture III – Migos

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled – DJ Khaled

Savage Mode II – 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

The Off-Season – J. Cole

Song of the Year “Back in Blood” – Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty f/ Lil Durk)

“Late at Night” – Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Produced by G. Ry, CardoGotWings, Roget Chahayed, and Yung Exclusive (Drake f/ Lil Durk)

“Up” – Produced by Yung DXA, Sean Island, and DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)

“WAP” – Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion)— WINNER

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” – Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, and Tee Romano (Bia f/ Nicki Minaj)

Hip Hop Artist of the Year Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby— WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator