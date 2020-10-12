6ix9ine : son chauffeur travaillait pour le FBI...

Il informait le FBI sur les agissements des Nine Trey Bloods.

Même quand il ne fait rien et ne se montre plus sur les réseaux sociaux, il y a toujours quelque chose à dire avec 6ix9ine. Aujourd'hui, on apprend que celui qui lui a servi de chauffeur pendant plusieurs mois était en réalité un informateur du FBI...

Un des anciens chauffeurs de Tekashi, qui était cité dans l'affaire de racket du rappeur de Brooklyn, a été placé en probation et évitera ainsi une peine de prison supplémentaire. Jorge Rivera faisait partie des accusés dans l'affaire de racket dans laquelle 6ix9ine et 10 autres membres des Nine Trey Bloods ont été inculpé. Mais, selon VladTV, les procureurs fédéraux ont révélé que Rivera coopérait avec le FBI depuis plus d'un an. Après avoir été arrêté et expulsé par les services de l'immigration américaine, Rivera avait accru sa collaboration avec les autorités.

Les documents qu'ont pu se procurer les médias américains montrent que la justice voulait être indulgente avec Rivera car il avait recueilli des preuves concernant plusieurs affaires impliquant les Nine Trey Bloods qui ont conduit à des arrestations, des vols aux fusillades. Et c'est lui qui avait prévenu les flics quand 6ix9ine a été kidnappé...