Cardi B prend la défense de Lil Kim

La solidarité n'est pas un vain mot.

Cardi B en a marre de voir Lil Kim se faire insulter sur Internet. Alors qu'elle a sorti une vidéo sur le thème de Noël il y a quelques jours, "Big Santa Papi", Lil Kim s'est fait tacler sur les réseaux sociaux. Alors Bardi a pris son téléphone et balancer un tweet pour défendre l'icône, un statut qu'elle s'est attachée à rappeler à tout le monde.

"J'en ai marre ! Cela me déchire de voir comment vous la traitez. Elle est si douce, solidaire et une VRAIE FUCKIN LÉGENDE. Je pense que ce doivent être ces enfants nés dans les années 2000 sur cette application et ils ne connaissent rien à rien !"

Interrogée par un fan sur une éventuelle collaboration avec la Queen Bee, Cardi B a coupé court à la discussion en expliquant qu'elle était venue à la défense de Kim non pas dans le but de décrocher un featuring, mais parce qu'elle était une femme avec des sentiments. Cependant, elle a dit qu'elle prévoyait éventuellement de se connecter avec la rappeuse quand le moment serait venu.

Peut-être pour son prochain album prévu en 2022 ?
