Eminem n'a pas clashé Jay-Z dans "Tobey" selon Royce Da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 SHUTDOWN Eminem Dissing Jay Z on Tobey.

"Nobody in Detroit Plays Eminem" Detroit Rapper Skilla Baby COOKED For Eminem Comment.

50 Cent Continues to Mock Rick Ross Over Canada "Beat-Down" 😂.

Eminem TOBEY First Numbers Are In 🔥.

⏩ https://t.co/GXIjUh6NCV pic.twitter.com/DFspRmaic1