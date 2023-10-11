BET Awards 2023 : découvrez les prestations live !

Encore une fois, un sacré spectacle !

Dans la nuit du mardi 10 octobre au mercredi 11 octobre, la cérémonie des BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 a été diffusée à la télévision bien qu'elle se soit déroulé le 3 octobre dernier au Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center d'Atlanta avec Fat Joe comme présentateur. Le temps qu'il fallait pour monter un show exceptionnel où de nombreux artistes ont produit des performances grandioses.

Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Nelly, Bone Crusher, Lil Jon, Tyrese, Dem Franchize Boyz, Da Brat and Bow Wow ont fêté les 30 ans du label So So Def.

DaBaby, Sexyy Red, Juvenile, & Mannie Fresh "Project Chick"

Sexxy Red "Pound Town", "Shake Yo Deads" & "SkeeYee"

GloRilla, "Pop It" and "Cha Cha Cha" feat. Fivio Foreign

City Girls "No Bars" & "Face Down"

Rakim & LL Cool J Tribute To Marley Marl With "Paid In Full" & "Around The Way Girl"

Swizz Beatz - Cypher avec Foggieraw, Symba, Cassidy & Scar Lip

DJ Drama, Fabolous, Jeezy et T.I., Mixtape Tribute

Timberland - Cypher avec Lola, Lady London, Gloss Up & Bun B