BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

Kendrick Lamar est le grand gagnant avec quatre prix.

La cérémonie des BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 s'est déroulée Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center d'Atlanta le 3 octobre dernier mais n'a été diffusion à la télévision que ce mardi 10 octobre. Et c'est Kendrick Lamar qui en est sorti grand vainqueur, remportant quatre prix et toutes les catégories dans lesquelles il avait été nommé. Il est ainsi devenu artiste hip-hop de l'année, parolier de l'année, meilleur interprète live et réalisateur vidéo de l'année, aux côtés de son collaborateur Dave Free. De nombreux artistes sont repartis avec deux prix, dont Drake & 21 Savage (album hip hop de l'année pour "Her Loss" et meilleur duo ou groupe), Lil Durk et J. Cole (meilleur morceau en collaboration et "Impact track" pour "All My Life", Lil Uzi Vert (chanson de l'année et meilleur clip hip-hop pour "Just Wanna Rock" et Metro Boomin (producteur de l'année et DJ de l'année). Ninho et Gazo, nommés dans la catégorie Best International Flow n'ont pas été récompensés.

Découvrez la liste complète des gagnants des BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 :

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

J. Cole

21 Savage

Lil Uzi Vert

Cardi B

Burna Boy

GloRilla

Song of the Year

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life"

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did"

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, “Players"

Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again"

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex"

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World"

GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

GloRilla, Anyways, Life’s Great…

Coi Leray, Coi

DJ Khaled, God Did

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Jack Harlow, Jackman

Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape

Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine

Best Hip-Hop Video

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, "Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)

Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again”

DaBaby, “Shake Sumn"

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World"

Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U"

GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"

Best Collaboration

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did"

Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes, “Players” (DJ Saige Remix)

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, “Princess Diana” '

Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again"

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”

GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"

Impact Track

Nas, “30,” Nas

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life"

Megan Thee Stallion, “Anxiety"

Symba, “Can’t Win for Nothing"

NLE Choppa, “Champions"

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"

Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Dababy

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway the Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London on Da Track

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Best Hip-Hop Platform

AllHipHop

Caresha Please

Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Creepin’” by Metro Boomin, also feat. The Weeknd

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” by Young Nudy

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike, also feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” by GloRilla

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto

Drake, “Oh U Went” by Young Thug

J. Cole, “All My Life” by Lil Durk

Jay-Z, “God Did” by DJ Khaled, also feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy

Best International Flow