MTV Video Music Awards 2023 : découvrez les plus prestations live
Lil Wayne est monté sur la scène des MTV Video Music Awards 2023

Le hip-hop a été particulièrement célébré !


Les MTV Video Music Awards 2023 se sont déroulés ce mardi 12 septembre et le spectacle était au rendez-vous avec de nombreuses et magnifiques performances comme celles de Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cardi B avec Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Diddy et bien d'autres. En l'honneur des 50 ans du hip-hop, le show a intégré un impressionnant tableau final dans lequel sont notamment intervenus Nicki, Weezy, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five...

NLE Choppa feat. Nelly "Ain't Gonna Answer" / "It's Getting Hot"

Lil Wayne "Back That Azz Up" / "Uproar" / "Kat Food"

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion "Bongos"

Anitta "Used To Be" / "Funk Rave" / "Grip"

Doja Cat "Attention" / "Paint The Town Red" / "Demons"

Nicki Minaj "Last Time I Saw You"

Karol G "Oki Doki" / "Tá Ok"

Diddy "I'll Be Missing You" / "Bad Boys For Life" / "I Need A Girl"

Metro Boomin f/ Future, Swae Lee, Nav et A Boogie wit da Hoodie "Superhero"/"Calling"

Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & More

