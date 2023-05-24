Lil Durk : découvrez le tracklisting de "Almost Healed"

À quelques jours seulement de la sortie du nouvel album de Lil Durk, l'attente grandit. Lundi soir (22 mai), Durkio a dévoilé le tracklisting sur Instagram. L'album contiendra 21 titres, dont des featurings avec de Future, Juice Wrld, la star de la musique country Morgan Wallen, 21 Savage, Kodak Black...
Découvrez le tracklising complet de "Almost Healed" :
1. "Therapy Session"
2. "Pelle Coat"
3. "All My Life" featuring. J. Cole
4. "Never Again"
5. "Put Em on Ice"
6. "Big Dawg" featuring Chief Wuk
7. "Never Imagined" featuring Future
8. "Sad Songs"
9. "Before Fajr"
10. "War Bout It" featuring 21 Savage
11. "You Got Em"
12. "Grandson" featuring Kodak Black
13. "300 Urus"
14. "Same Side" featuring Rob49
15. "B12"
16. "At This Point We Stuck"
17. "Cross the Globe" featuring Juice Wrld
18. "Dru Hill"
19. "Belt 2 Ass"
20. "Stand by Me" featuring Morgan Wallen
21. "Moment of Truth"
