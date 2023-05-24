Lil Durk : découvrez le tracklisting de "Almost Healed"

À quelques jours seulement de la sortie du nouvel album de Lil Durk, l'attente grandit. Lundi soir (22 mai), Durkio a dévoilé le tracklisting sur Instagram. L'album contiendra 21 titres, dont des featurings avec de Future, Juice Wrld, la star de la musique country Morgan Wallen, 21 Savage, Kodak Black...

Découvrez le tracklising complet de "Almost Healed" :