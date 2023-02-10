Logic : découvrez le tracklisting de "College Park"

Logic vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son prochain album, "College Park" qui sortira le 24 février prochain. Il contient 17 titres et de nombreux featurings comme RZA, Bun B, Redman, Norah Jones ou encore Joey Bada$$. A noter aussi que l'opus est entièrement produit par Producers Lounge.

Découvrez le tracklisting complet de "College Park" :

1. “Crusin’ Through The Universe” (Feat. RZA)

2. “Wake Up” (Feat. Lucy Rose)

3. “Lightsabers” (Feat. C Dot Castro)

4. “Clone Wars III”

5. “Redpill VII”

6. “Playwright” (Feat. Andy Hull)

7. “Gaithersburg Freestyle” (Feat. C Dot Castro, Big Lenbo, Fat Trel & Adé)

8. “Insipio”

9. “Self Medication” (Feat. Seth Macfarlane, Redman & Statik Selektah)

10. “Shimmy” (Feat. Joey Bada$$)

11. “Paradise II” (Feat. Norah Jones)

12. “Come On Down” (Feat. Jordan Harris)

13. “Village Slum”

14. “Highlife”

15. “38.9897 °N, 76.9378 °W” (Feat. C Dot Castro & Big Lenbo)

16. “Ayo” (Feat. Bun B & Lil Keke)

17. “Lightyear”