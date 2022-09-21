Hache-P : découvrez le tracklisting de "Gros Gamin"

Hache-P : découvrez le tracklisting de "Gros Gamin"

Sa mixtape est attendue le 30 septembre.


Ancien membre du groupe MZ, Hache-P a dévoilé le tracklisting de sa mixtape, "Gros gamin". Il y a invité Chily, Tayc, Jeci Jess, Himra et Barack.  Un projet dont il a également publié la cover.

Le tracklisting complet de "Gros Gamin"

  1. Le meilleur
  2. Magot
  3. Banque (Faya) feat. Tayc
  4. Animal feat. Jeci Jess
  5. Mon pain
  6. Zizou
  7. Couper feat. Chily
  8. Ptit dej feat. Himra
  9. Trapgod
  10. Refait feat. Barack
Tags :
hache-p nouvel-album mixtape tracklist tayc chily tracklisting barack

