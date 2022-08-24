DJ Khaled : découvrez le tracklisting de "God Did"

Et il est impressionnant.


Chaque album de DJ Khaled est comme un All-Star qui réuniraient la crème de la crème du rap actuel. C'est évidemment encore une fois le cas ici avec son nouveau projet "God Did" attendu ce vendredi 26 août. Il n'y a qu'à jeter un coup d'oeil au tracklisting pour s'en convaincre. On y trouve en effet Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Future, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Juice WRLD, Jadakiss, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Rick Ross et d'autres ! 37 featurings au total sur les 18 titres contenus dans le disque.

Découvrez le tracklisitng de "God Did" :

  1. "No Secret" featuring Drake
  2. "God Did" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
  3. "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Kanye West and Eminem
  4. "Big Time" featuring Future and Lil Baby
  5. "Keep Going" featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch
  6. "Party All The Time" featuring Quavo and Takeoff
  7. "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby
  8. "Beautiful" featuring Future and SZA
  9. "It Ain't Safe" featuring Nardo Wick and Kodak Black
  10. "Let's Pray" featuring Don Toliver and Travis Scott
  11. "Fam Good, We Good" featuring Gunna and Roddy Ricch
  12. "Bills Paid" featuring Latto and City Girls
  13. "Way Past Luck" featuring 21 Savage
  14. "These Streets Know My Name" featuring Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla
  15. "Juice WRLD DID" featuring Juice WRLD
  16. "Jadakiss Interlude" feautring Jadakiss
  17. "Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk"
  18. "Grateful" featuring Vory
