BET Awards 2021 : la liste des gagnants

La cérémonie 2021 des BET Awards s'est déroulée dimanche 27 juin au Microsoft Theatre de Los Angeles. Le show a été présenté comme celui de "l'année de la femme noire" dans le but de les honorer, notamment Queen Latifah qui a reçu le Lifetime Achievement Award. Mais l'événement est surtout un moment de partage et de communion de tous les acteurs de la culture hip-hop. Cela permet également de voir de très belles prestations live, avec, cette année, des performances de Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Tyler, The Creator, Migos, Method Man, Cardi B notamment. Cette même Bardi qui a fait l'événement en montant sur scène avec un ventre très arrondi, confirmant ansi qu'elle attendait bien son deuxième enfant avec Offset.
Avec sept nominations, Megan Thee Stallion et DaBaby étaient évidemment les favoris de la soirée puisqu'il était en tête devant Cardi B et Drake avec cinq.
Découvrez les gagnants ci-dessous.
Album of the Year
Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
King’s Disease — Nas
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER*
Good News — Megan Thee Stallion
Blame it on Baby — DaBaby
After Hours — The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. — WINNER*
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown — WINNER*
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic — *WINNER
Best Collaboration
“WAP” — Cardi B f. Megan Thee Stallion — *WINNER
“ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” — DJ Khaled f. Drake
“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow f. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion f. DaBaby
“For the Night” — Pop Smoke f. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby — WINNER*
Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*
Latto
Saweetie
Video of the Year
“Up” — Cardi B
“WAP” — Cardi B f. Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*
“Do It” — Chloe x Halle
“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake f. Lil Durk
“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon — WINNER *
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
BET Her Award
“So Done” — Alicia Keys f. Khalid
“Baby Mama” — Brandy f. Chance the Rapper
“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves
“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle
“Rooted” — Ciara f. Ester Dean
“Good Days” — SZA — WINNER*
Viewer’s Choice Award