BET Awards 2021 : la liste des gagnants
La cérémonie avait lieu cette nuit.

La cérémonie 2021 des BET Awards s'est déroulée dimanche 27 juin au Microsoft Theatre de Los Angeles. Le show a été présenté comme celui de "l'année de la femme noire" dans le but de les honorer, notamment Queen Latifah qui a reçu le Lifetime Achievement Award. Mais l'événement est surtout un moment de partage et de communion de tous les acteurs de la culture hip-hop. Cela permet également de voir de très belles prestations live, avec, cette année, des performances de Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Tyler, The Creator, Migos, Method Man, Cardi B notamment. Cette même Bardi qui a fait l'événement en montant sur scène avec un ventre très arrondi, confirmant ansi qu'elle attendait bien son deuxième enfant avec Offset.

Avec sept nominations, Megan Thee Stallion et DaBaby étaient évidemment les favoris de la soirée puisqu'il était en tête devant Cardi B et Drake avec cinq.

Découvrez les gagnants ci-dessous.

Album of the Year

Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
King’s Disease — Nas
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER* 
Good News — Megan Thee Stallion
Blame it on Baby — DaBaby
After Hours — The Weeknd

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé
H.E.R. — WINNER*
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown — WINNER*
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic — *WINNER 

Best Collaboration

“WAP” — Cardi B f. Megan Thee Stallion — *WINNER
“ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” — DJ Khaled f. Drake
“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow f. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion f. DaBaby
“For the Night” — Pop Smoke f. Lil Baby and DaBaby

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby — WINNER*
Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*
Latto
Saweetie

Video of the Year

“Up” — Cardi B
“WAP” — Cardi B f. Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*
“Do It” — Chloe x Halle
“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake f. Lil Durk
“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Best New Artist

Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon — WINNER *
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty

BET Her Award

“So Done” — Alicia Keys f. Khalid
“Baby Mama” — Brandy f. Chance the Rapper
“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves
“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle
“Rooted” — Ciara f. Ester Dean
“Good Days” — SZA — WINNER*

Viewer’s Choice Award

“WAP” — Cardi B f. Megan Thee Stallion
“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown & Young Thug
“ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch –
“Popstar” — DJ Khaled f. Drake
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake f. Lil Durk
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage (Remix)” — Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé — *WINNER
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

 

