Gucci Mane : Découvrez le tracklisting de "Ice Daddy"

Gucci Mane est prêt à montrer qu'il est le "Ice Daddy" et a révélé la tracklist de son nouvel album qui est sorti ce 18 juin 2021. Le nouvel album, produit par son fils, comprend 17 titres et fait appel notamment à Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Peewee Longway et d'autres.
My new album #IceDaddy drop tomorrow night presave now Linkinbio pic.twitter.com/bNhZ0RxtJL— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 16, 2021
La tracklist de l'album :
- "Poppin (feat. BigWalkDog)"
- "Posse on Bouldercrest (feat. Pooh Shiesty & Sir Mix-A-Lot)"
- "Shit Crazy (feat BIG30)"
- "Like 34 & 8 (feat Pooh Shiesty)"
- "Dboy Style"
- "Trap Shit (feat. Lil Baby)"
- "I Got It (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"
- "Rich N***a Shit"
- "Top of Shit (feat. 2 Chainz & Young Dolph)"
- "Never Runnin Out Of Money (feat. E-40)"
- "Fold Dat Money Up (feat. Project Pat)"
- "Gucci Coming For You"
- "Invoices"
- "Live at the Red Carpet (feat. Peewee Longway)"
- "Bust Down"
- "Lately"
- "How I See It"