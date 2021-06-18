Gucci Mane : Découvrez le tracklisting de "Ice Daddy"

Gucci Mane : Découvrez le tracklisting de "Ice Daddy"
Gucci Mane
Imprimer l'info Taille du texte -16+

L'album sort ce vendredi 18 juin !

Gucci Mane est prêt à montrer qu'il est le "Ice Daddy" et a révélé la tracklist de son nouvel album qui est sorti ce 18 juin 2021. Le nouvel album, produit par son fils, comprend 17 titres et fait appel notamment à Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Peewee Longway et d'autres.

La tracklist de l'album :  

  1. "Poppin (feat. BigWalkDog)"
  2. "Posse on Bouldercrest (feat. Pooh Shiesty & Sir Mix-A-Lot)"
  3. "Shit Crazy (feat BIG30)"
  4. "Like 34 & 8 (feat Pooh Shiesty)"
  5. "Dboy Style"
  6. "Trap Shit (feat. Lil Baby)"
  7. "I Got It (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"
  8. "Rich N***a Shit"
  9. "Top of Shit (feat. 2 Chainz & Young Dolph)"
  10. "Never Runnin Out Of Money (feat. E-40)"
  11. "Fold Dat Money Up (feat. Project Pat)"
  12. "Gucci Coming For You"
  13. "Invoices"
  14. "Live at the Red Carpet (feat. Peewee Longway)"
  15. "Bust Down"
  16. "Lately"
  17. "How I See It"
Tags :
gucci-mane album tracklist ice-daddy

En ce moment sur Generations

La Musique revient vite...

Ecoutez 

  • Generations

    ...

  • Generations Rap FR Gold

    ...

  • Generations 101.5 Lyon

    ...

  • Generations Rookie

    ...

  • Generations Ninho

    ...

  • Generations 2010

    ...

  • Generations Dancehall

    ...

  • Generations Rap FR

    ...

  • Generations Funk

    ...

  • Generations Rap U.S

    ...

  • Generations R&B

    ...

  • Generations En Mode Brand New

    ...

  • Generations Reggaeton

    ...

  • Generations Reggae

    ...

  • Générations 69

    ...

  • Generations RAP U.S Gold

    ...

  • Generations Booba

    ...

  • Generations SlowJam

    ...

  • Generations Rohff

    ...

  • Generations Soul

    ...

  • Generations NewJack

    ...

  • Generations Wati B

    ...

  • Generations Girl

    ...

  • Generations R&B Gold

    ...

  • Generations La Fouine

    ...

  • Generations 90's

    ...

  • Generations 2000

    ...

  • Generations Freestyle

    ...

  • Generations Afrobeat

    ...

  • Generations Jul

    ...

  • Générations Hype

    ...

  Ecoutez les Webradios  