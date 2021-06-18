Gucci Mane : Découvrez le tracklisting de "Ice Daddy"

L'album sort ce vendredi 18 juin !

Gucci Mane est prêt à montrer qu'il est le "Ice Daddy" et a révélé la tracklist de son nouvel album qui est sorti ce 18 juin 2021. Le nouvel album, produit par son fils, comprend 17 titres et fait appel notamment à Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Peewee Longway et d'autres.

My new album #IceDaddy drop tomorrow night presave now Linkinbio pic.twitter.com/bNhZ0RxtJL — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 16, 2021

La tracklist de l'album :