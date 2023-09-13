MTV Video Music Awards 2023 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants

Best K-pop

aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

WINNER: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

Video for good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

WINNER: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

Push performance of the year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – “Goated” – Def Jam

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

WINNER: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

Best direction

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best cinematography

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang

Best visual effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best choreography

WINNER: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Best art direction

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

WINNER: Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Best editing

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Show of the Summer

Drake – OVO / Republic Records

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Karol G – Interscope Records

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Group of the Year

WINNER: BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

FIFTY FIFTY – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

FLO – Uptown Records/Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

NewJeans – ADOR/Geffen Records

SEVENTEEN – HYBE / Geffen Records

TOMORROW x TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Song of the Summer

Beyoncé – “Cuff It” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)” – Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

WINNER: Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” – 10k Projects / Capitol Records / Dolo Entertainment / Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma” – Republic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Luke Combs – “Fast Car” – Columbia Nashville

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)” – Warner Music Latina

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Renaissance – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss – OVO / Republic Records

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains – Boominati / Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation – Columbia Records

SZA – SOS – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights – Republic Records