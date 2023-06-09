Bet Awards : Drake et GloRilla dominent les nominations

Tiakola, Aya Nakamura et Werenoi représenteront la France.

Ce n'est pas vraiment une surprise. Drake et GloRilla sont en tête des artistes nommés aux BET Awards avec six nominations chacun. Drizzy est notamment sélectionné dans la catégorie meilleur artiste masculin de hip-hop, meilleur artiste masculin de R&B/Pop, meilleur groupe avec 21 Savage et album de l'année pour "Her Loss" également avec 21 Savage. GloRilla, elle, est présente dans les catégories meilleure artiste hip-hop féminine, meilleur nouvel artiste et l'album de l'année pour "Anyways, Life's Great…", vidéo de l'année pour "Tomorrow 2" avec Cardi B et deux nominations pour la meilleure collaboration (“F.N.F. Let’s Go” and “Tomorrow 2”).

Petit cocorico également puisque deux artistes français font également partie de ces prestigieuses listes. En effet, Tiakola et Aya Nakamura ont été nommés dans la catégorie Best International Act aux côtés de Burna Boy, Central Cee, Ayra Starr et Stormzy. Werenoi est lui nommé dans la catégorie Best New International Act.