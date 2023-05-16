The Weeknd a commencé sa transformation

The Weeknd a commencé sa transformation
The Weeknd redevient Abel Tesfaye.

Il a changé de nom sur les réseaux


Il y quelques jours, The Weeknd annonçait son intention dans une interview au magazine W de tourner la page et de se débarraser de son personnage. On ne savait pas très ce qui se tramait derrière cette mystérieuse déclaration, il semble qu'on en ait un premier aperçu aujourd'hui. En effet, le chanteur canadien a changé tous ses identifiants sur les réseaux sociaux, notamment Twitter et Instagram pour y mettre son vrai nom, celui que ses parents lui ont donné à la naissance, Abel Tesfaye.

Suite à son changement de nom sur ses réseaux sociaux, The Weeknd a également retweeté le message d'un de ses fans faisant référence à la disparition de The Weeknd au profit d'Abel Tesfaye.

"Depuis 12 ans, The Weeknd nous a abreuvés et copieusement nourris de productions parfaites et intemporelles. La somme de ses chefs-d'œuvre est incalculable. Quelle que soit la raison de sa "disparition", je la respecte, je la soutiens mais surtout, j'espère que c'est un vrai choix."

Bien qu'Abel Tesfaye ait supprimé son nom de scène de ses comptes Twitter et Instagram, son pseudo en tant que The Weeknd reste inchangé. De plus, son site officiel porte toujours son surnom d'origine. Il n'est pas certain que ce changement de nom indique qu'il va totalement abandonner son personnage de The Weeknd.

Sur Twitter, les fans ont vivement réagi au changement de pseudo de The Weeknd sur les réseaux sociaux, ce qui pourrait signifier qu'un nouveau chapitre de sa carrière s'annonce.

En espérant qu'il ne s'agit pas simplement d'un coup marketing, auquel cas, ce serait vraiment très très décevant...
