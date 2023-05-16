The Weeknd a commencé sa transformation

Il y quelques jours, The Weeknd annonçait son intention dans une interview au magazine W de tourner la page et de se débarraser de son personnage. On ne savait pas très ce qui se tramait derrière cette mystérieuse déclaration, il semble qu'on en ait un premier aperçu aujourd'hui. En effet, le chanteur canadien a changé tous ses identifiants sur les réseaux sociaux, notamment Twitter et Instagram pour y mettre son vrai nom, celui que ses parents lui ont donné à la naissance, Abel Tesfaye.
Suite à son changement de nom sur ses réseaux sociaux, The Weeknd a également retweeté le message d'un de ses fans faisant référence à la disparition de The Weeknd au profit d'Abel Tesfaye.
"Depuis 12 ans, The Weeknd nous a abreuvés et copieusement nourris de productions parfaites et intemporelles. La somme de ses chefs-d'œuvre est incalculable. Quelle que soit la raison de sa "disparition", je la respecte, je la soutiens mais surtout, j'espère que c'est un vrai choix."
@theweeknd for 12 years has watered us,nourished copiously with perfect and timeless productions. the sum of the masterpieces is incalculable.Whatever the reason for his "disappearance" for Abel Tesfaye, I respect it, support him but above all, hope that it's a desired choice❤️🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/GYWXPdPneH— Mary Frt XOTWOD 🇫🇷 will see Abel in July (@Maryfrt74) May 14, 2023
Bien qu'Abel Tesfaye ait supprimé son nom de scène de ses comptes Twitter et Instagram, son pseudo en tant que The Weeknd reste inchangé. De plus, son site officiel porte toujours son surnom d'origine. Il n'est pas certain que ce changement de nom indique qu'il va totalement abandonner son personnage de The Weeknd.
Sur Twitter, les fans ont vivement réagi au changement de pseudo de The Weeknd sur les réseaux sociaux, ce qui pourrait signifier qu'un nouveau chapitre de sa carrière s'annonce.
Unfortunately it feels like a death and the death of someone you have loved for so many years is very difficult to deal with. Let me say this I am very proud of you for your success the hard work passion dedication and the incredible work ethic that you have. U Raised the Bar❣️— Persiankitty (@lovpersiankitty) May 14, 2023
you’ve been always Abel for us!!! sometimes the only healthy way to move forward is to close some chapter. The Weeknd is great but Abel Tesfaye is greatness 🤍— alexa (@tesfayedawn) May 14, 2023
En espérant qu'il ne s'agit pas simplement d'un coup marketing, auquel cas, ce serait vraiment très très décevant...
I love the weeknd so I’m sad to see this chapter end soon after so many years, but I think his projects and music as abel tesfaye will be a lot more meaningful and sentimental to him. I’m so proud of abel and I cannot wait to see what this next chapter entails— アリッサ (@alywanderlust) May 15, 2023