Grammy Awards 2023 : Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Future récompensés

Kendrick Lamar et Future ont remporté des Awards lors de la cérémonie des Grammy.

Le rap a été mis à l'honneur lors de la cérémonie.


La 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards eu lieu cette nuit à Los Angeles dans la salle de la Crypto.com Arena. Beyoncé, arrivée en tête des nominations avec neuf a été la grande gagnante de la soirée puisqu'elle est repartie avec quatre trophées, portant son nombre total de récompenses à 32 qui en fait l'artiste la plus honorée des de l'histoire de la cérémonie devant le chef d'orchestre classique Sir Georg Solti, qui a remporté 31 Grammys entre 1963 et 1998. Mais, elle n'a pas gagné la prestigieuse catégorie de l'album de l'année pour "Renaissance" et c'est sa quatrième défaite dans cette catégorie. A noter que c'est également le cas pour Kendrick Lamar qui a perdu quatre fois pour le même prix. Que les fans se rassurent, les deux artistes sont repartis avec plusieurs trophées, de quoi adoucir leur amertume.

Bey a remporté quatre prix dans les catégories Meilleure chanson R&B, Meilleure performance R&B traditionnelle et Meilleure danse/enregistrement électronique ainsi que le titre de Meilleur album électronique/dance.

Parmi les autres gagnants figurent Kendrick Lamar qui a remporté trois trophées. Le rimeur de Compton a remporté le prix de la meilleure performance rap et celui de la meilleure chanson rap pour "The Heart Part 5", de son album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers". Il a également remporté le prix du meilleur album de rap pour cet opus. Kendrick est maintenant à la tête d'un total de 16 Grammy et possède également 47 nominations.

De son côté, Future a remporté la catégorie de la meilleure performance rap "mélodique" sa ballade "Wait for U", avec Drake et Tems qui apparaît sur son album "I Never Liked You". C'est déjà le deuxième Grammy remporté par Future durant sa carrière.

Découvrez la liste complète des gagnantes de la 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards :

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“You and Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (WINNER)

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)

Song of the Year

Gayle – “Abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – “GOD DID”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” (WINNER)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy (WINNER)

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – “Easy on Me” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy” (WINNER)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher (WINNER)

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around 

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Diana Ross – Thank You

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30 

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul” (WINNER)

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

Diplo and Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “On My Knees”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE (WINNER)

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER) 

Idles – “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules” (WINNER)

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER) 

The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 (WINNER) 

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainty”

Florence and the Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” (WINNER)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – We

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (WINNER) 

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”

Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”

Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs”  (WINNER) 

Lucky Daye – “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Snow Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – “Keeps on Fallin’”

Beyoncé – “Plastic Off the Sofa”  (WINNER) 

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – “Round Midnight”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Cuff It” (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (WINNER)

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B Album

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III  (WINNER) 

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “GOD DID”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Hitkidd and GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER) 

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – “Beautiful”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”  (WINNER) 

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “GOD DID”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER) 

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – GOD DID

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (WINNER)

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfelt”

Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”

Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Willie Nelson – “Live Forever” (WINNER)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You – Revisited”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (WINNER)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “Going Where the Lonely Go”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t” (WINNER)

Best Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time (WINNER)

Best Latin Pop Album

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros (WINNER)

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca – Viajante 

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy 

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento 

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría 

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Rosalía – Motomami (WINNER)

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical (WINNER)

Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy (WINNER)

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas 

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)

Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground” (WINNER)

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind” (WINNER)

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” (WINNER)

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (WINNER)

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree (WINNER)

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board (WINNER)

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Eric Gales – Crown

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (WINNER)

Best Folk Album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer (WINNER)

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Aofie O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling (WINNER)

Koffee – Gifted

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe” (WINNER)

Best Global Music Album

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Masa Takumi – Sakura (WINNER)

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer (WINNER)

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – “Act Like You Got Some Sense”

Mel Brooks – “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World”

Viola Davis – “Finding Me” (WINNER)

Questlove – “Music Is History”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – “Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)

Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)

4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto) (WINNER)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto (WINNER)

“Stranger Things”

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Germaine Franco – Encanto (WINNER)

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Nicholas Britell – “Succession”

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Best Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”

BTS – “Yet to Come”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film” (WINNER)

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Justin Bieber – Our World

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (WINNER)

Neil Young and Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff (WINNER)

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso, Jr. (WINNER)

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive” — Erica Campbell

“When I Pray” — Doe

“Kingdom” — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, and Darrel Walls

“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music

“So Good” — Doe

“For God Is With Us” — For King and Country and Hillary Scott

“Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham

Best Gospel Album

Maranda Curtis – Die to Live

Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Doe – Clarity

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) (WINNER)

Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Keith and Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Karen Peck and New River – 2:22

Tennessee State University Marching Band – The Urban Hymnal (WINNER)

