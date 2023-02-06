Grammy Awards 2023 : Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Future récompensés

La 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards eu lieu cette nuit à Los Angeles dans la salle de la Crypto.com Arena. Beyoncé, arrivée en tête des nominations avec neuf a été la grande gagnante de la soirée puisqu'elle est repartie avec quatre trophées, portant son nombre total de récompenses à 32 qui en fait l'artiste la plus honorée des de l'histoire de la cérémonie devant le chef d'orchestre classique Sir Georg Solti, qui a remporté 31 Grammys entre 1963 et 1998. Mais, elle n'a pas gagné la prestigieuse catégorie de l'album de l'année pour "Renaissance" et c'est sa quatrième défaite dans cette catégorie. A noter que c'est également le cas pour Kendrick Lamar qui a perdu quatre fois pour le même prix. Que les fans se rassurent, les deux artistes sont repartis avec plusieurs trophées, de quoi adoucir leur amertume.
Beyoncé tears up accepting record breaking Grammy Award 🙏 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/D0ly4VMvna— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 6, 2023
Bey a remporté quatre prix dans les catégories Meilleure chanson R&B, Meilleure performance R&B traditionnelle et Meilleure danse/enregistrement électronique ainsi que le titre de Meilleur album électronique/dance.
Beyoncé now has the most #Grammys wins of all time. https://t.co/OcVu0Ex2k3 pic.twitter.com/UUR8GxAbjv— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
Parmi les autres gagnants figurent Kendrick Lamar qui a remporté trois trophées. Le rimeur de Compton a remporté le prix de la meilleure performance rap et celui de la meilleure chanson rap pour "The Heart Part 5", de son album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers". Il a également remporté le prix du meilleur album de rap pour cet opus. Kendrick est maintenant à la tête d'un total de 16 Grammy et possède également 47 nominations.
Congrats Best Rap Song winner - "The Heart Part 5" Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (@KendrickLamar) #GRAMMYs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
Congrats Best Rap Performance winner - "The Heart Part 5" @KendrickLamar #GRAMMYs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
De son côté, Future a remporté la catégorie de la meilleure performance rap "mélodique" sa ballade "Wait for U", avec Drake et Tems qui apparaît sur son album "I Never Liked You". C'est déjà le deuxième Grammy remporté par Future durant sa carrière.
Congrats Best Melodic Rap Performance winner -— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
"WAIT FOR U" @1future ft. @Drake & @temsbaby #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/GUSnjDI5aB
Découvrez la liste complète des gagnantes de la 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards :
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“You and Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Woman” – Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (WINNER)
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)
Song of the Year
Gayle – “Abcdefu”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Adele – “Easy on Me”
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – “GOD DID”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” (WINNER)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy (WINNER)
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – “Easy on Me” (WINNER)
Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”
Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy” (WINNER)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé – Higher (WINNER)
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Diana Ross – Thank You
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul” (WINNER)
Bonobo – “Rosewood”
Diplo and Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
Rüfüs Du Sol – “On My Knees”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE (WINNER)
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER)
Idles – “Crawl!”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules” (WINNER)
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Best Rock Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (WINNER)
The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 (WINNER)
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Big Thief – “Certainty”
Florence and the Machine – “King”
Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” (WINNER)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – We
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg (WINNER)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs” (WINNER)
Lucky Daye – “Over”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Snow Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – “Keeps on Fallin’”
Beyoncé – “Plastic Off the Sofa” (WINNER)
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – “Round Midnight”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Cuff It” (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (WINNER)
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B Album
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (WINNER)
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “GOD DID”
Doja Cat – “Vegas”
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Hitkidd and GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – “Beautiful”
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U” (WINNER)
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”
Best Rap Song
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “GOD DID”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (WINNER)
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – GOD DID
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (WINNER)
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfelt”
Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”
Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Willie Nelson – “Live Forever” (WINNER)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”
Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You – Revisited”
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (WINNER)
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “Going Where the Lonely Go”
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”
Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”
Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t” (WINNER)
Best Country Album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time (WINNER)
Best Latin Pop Album
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros (WINNER)
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Fonseca – Viajante
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Rosalía – Motomami (WINNER)
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical (WINNER)
Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy (WINNER)
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Best American Roots Performance
Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)
Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”
Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground” (WINNER)
Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Best Americana Performance
Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”
Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind” (WINNER)
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
Sheryl Crow – “Forever”
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” (WINNER)
Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (WINNER)
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Best Bluegrass Album
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree (WINNER)
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board (WINNER)
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Eric Gales – Crown
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (WINNER)
Best Folk Album
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer (WINNER)
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Aofie O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling (WINNER)
Koffee – Gifted
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe” (WINNER)
Best Global Music Album
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Masa Takumi – Sakura (WINNER)
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer (WINNER)
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – “Act Like You Got Some Sense”
Mel Brooks – “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World”
Viola Davis – “Finding Me” (WINNER)
Questlove – “Music Is History”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – “Be Alive” (from King Richard)
Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)
Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)
4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto) (WINNER)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto (WINNER)
“Stranger Things”
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Germaine Franco – Encanto (WINNER)
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Nicholas Britell – “Succession”
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Best Music Video
Adele – “Easy on Me”
BTS – “Yet to Come”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film” (WINNER)
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Justin Bieber – Our World
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (WINNER)
Neil Young and Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff (WINNER)
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso, Jr. (WINNER)
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Positive” — Erica Campbell
“When I Pray” — Doe
“Kingdom” — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, and Darrel Walls
“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music
“So Good” — Doe
“For God Is With Us” — For King and Country and Hillary Scott
“Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin
“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham
Best Gospel Album
Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Doe – Clarity
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) (WINNER)
Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Keith and Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Karen Peck and New River – 2:22
Tennessee State University Marching Band – The Urban Hymnal (WINNER)