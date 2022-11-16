Grammy Awards 2023 : Future, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T nommés

Les nominations viennent de tomber.

Les nominations pour la prochaine cérémonie des Grammy Awards viennent d'être révélées par la RIAA. La 85e cérémonie des Grammy Awards se déroulera à la Crypto.com Arena de Los Angeles, en Californie, le 5 février 2023. Et c'est Beyoncé qui est en tête avec neuf nominations. Elle est suivie e près par Kendrick Lamar qui en compte huit et Adele avec six. Future, Lizzo et Mary J. Blige, eux, en comptent six.

Dans les catégories rap, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" de Kendrick Lamar, "It's Almost Dry "de Pusha T, "I Never Liked You" de Future, "God Did" de DJ Khaled et "Come Home the Kids Miss You" de Jack Harlow s'affronteront pour le meilleur album de rap, tandis que le prix de la meilleure chanson de rap sera décerné entre "The Heart Part 5" de Kendrick Lamar, "Wait For U" de Future, "Pushin P" de Gunna, "God Did" de DJ Khaled et "Churchill Downs" de Jack Harlow.

Les stars montantes GloRilla et Latto ont leurs toutes premières nominations aux Grammy Awards pour la meilleure performance de rap ("F.N.F. (Let's Go)") et la meilleure performance de rap mélodique ("Big Energy (Live)"), tandis que les vétérans JAY-Z, Lil Wayne et Rick Ross sont également de la partie.

Les neuf nominations de Beyoncé portent le total de sa carrière à 85, faisant d'elle l'artiste la plus nominée de l'histoire des Grammys. Elle dépasse son mari JAY-Z, qui occupe désormais la deuxième place avec 83 nominations – dont trois pour son couplet "God Did" de DJ Khaled. Avec seulement quatre victoires, Queen Bey pourrait devenir l'artiste la plus primée de l'histoire des Grammys.

On note aussi que Drake, The Weeknd sont absents, ayant refusé de concourir après avoir critiqué les Grammys par le passé.

Découvrez les nominations complètes des Grammy Awards :

Best Rap Album

• DJ Khaled — God Did

• Future — I Never Liked You

• Jack Harlow — Come Home the Kids Miss You

• Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

• Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry

Best Rap Song

• Jack Harlow f. Drake — “Churchill Downs”

• DJ Khaled f. JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend & Fridayy — “God Did”

• Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

• Gunna & Future f. Young Thug — “Pushin P”

• Future f. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”

Best Rap Performance

• DJ Khaled f. JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend & Fridayy — “God Did”

• Doja Cat — “Vegas”

• Gunna & Future f. Young Thug — “Pushin P”

• GloRilla & Hitkidd — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

• Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

• DJ Khaled f. Futue & SZA — “Beautiful”

• Future f. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”

• Jack Harlow — “First Class”

• Kendrick Lamar f. Blxst & Amanda Reifer — “Die Hard”

• Latto — “Big Energy (Live)”

Album of the Year

• ABBA — Voyage

• Adele — 30

• Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

• Beyoncé — Renaissance

• Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous

• Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days

• Coldplay — Music of the Spheres

• Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

• Lizzo — Special

• Harry Styles — Harry’s House

Record of the Year

• Harry Styles — “As It Was”

• Adele — “Easy On Me”

• ABBA — “Don’t Shut Me Down”

• Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

• Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

• Brandi Carlile & Lucius — “You and Me on the Rock”

• Doja Cat — “Woman”

• Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

• Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

• Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Song of the Year

• Harry Styles — “As It Was”

• Taylor Swift — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

• Gayle — “abcedfu”

• Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

• Adele — “Easy On Me”

• Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

• Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

• DJ Khaled f. JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend & Fridayy — “God Did”

• Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

• Bonnie Raitt — “Just Like That”

Best New Artist

• Anitta

• Omar Apollo

• DOMi & JD Beck

• Samara Joy

• Muni Long

• Latto

• Måneskin

• Tobe Nwigwe

• Molly Tuttle

• Wet Leg

Best R&B Album

• Chris Brown — Breezy

• Lucky Daye — Candydrip

• Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous

• Robert Glasper — Black Radio III

• PJ Morton — Watch the Sun

Best R&B Song

• Beyoncé — “Cuff It”

• Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

• Muni Long — “Hrs & Hrs”

• Jazmine Sullivan — “Hurt Me So Good”

• PJ Morton — “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Progressive R&B Album

• Cory Henry — Operation Funk

• Moonchild — Starfruit

• Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights

• Tank and the Bangas — Red Balloon

• Terrace Martin — Drones

Best R&B Performance

• Beyoncé — “Virgo’s Groove”

• Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak — “Here With Me”

• Muni Long — “Hrs & Hrs”

• Lucky Daye — “Over”

• Jazmine Sullivan — “Hurt Me So Good”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

• Beyoncé — “Plastic Off the Sofa”

• Snoh Aalegra — “Do 4 Love”

• Babyface & Ella Mai — “Keeps On Fallin”

• Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan — “‘Round Midnight”

• Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

• Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

• Bonobo — “Rosewood”

• Diplo & Miguel — “Don’t Forget My Love”

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)

• KAYTRANADA & H.E.R. — “Intimidated”

• Rufus Du Sol — “On My Knees”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

• Beyoncé — Renaissance

• Bonobo — Fragments

• Diplo — Diplo

• ODESZA — The Last Goodbye

• Rufus Du Sol — Surrender

Best Pop Solo Performance

• Harry Styles — “As It Was”

• Adele — “Easy On Me”

• Doja Cat – “Woman”

• Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

• Lizzo “About Damn Time”

• Bad Bunny — “Moscow Mule”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• ABBA — “Don’t Shut Me Down”

• Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam”

• Coldplay & BTS — “My Universe”

• Post Malone & Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

• Sam Smith & Kim Petras — “Unholy”

Best Pop Vocal Album

• Adele – 30

• ABBA — Voyage

• Harry Styles — Harry’s House

• Coldplay — Music of the Spheres

• Lizzo — Special

Best Music Video

• Doja Cat — “Woman”

• Harry Styles — “As It Was”

• Adele — “Easy On Me”

• BTS — “Yet to Come”

• Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

• Taylor Swift — “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

• Boi-1da

• DJ Dahi

• Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

• Jack Antonoff

• Dan Auerbach

Best Reggae Album

• Kabaka Pyramid — The Kalling

• Koffee — Gifted

• Protoje — Third Time’s the Charm

• Sean Paul — Scorcha

• Shaggy — Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

• Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar — “Udhero Na”

• Burna Boy — “Last Last”

• Matt B & Eddy Kenzo — “Gimme Love”

• Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro — “Neva Bow Down”

• Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode — “Bayethe”

Best Global Music Album

• Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf — Queen of Sheba

• Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley f. Manu Delago — Between Us… (Live)

• Berklee Indian Ensemble — Shuruaat

• Burna Boy — Love, Damini

• Masa Takumi — Sakura

Best Latin Pop Album

• Camilo — De Adentro Pa Afuera

• Christina Aguilera — Aguilera

• Fonseca — Viajante

• Rubén Blades & Boca Livre — Pasieros

• Sebastián Yatra — Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

• Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

• Daddy Yankee — Legendaddy

• Farruko — La 167

• Maluma — The Love & Sex Tape

• Rauw Alejandro — Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Song Written for Visual Media

• Beyoncé — “Be Alive”

• Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

• Jessy Wilson f. Angélique Kidjo — “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”

• Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand”

• Taylor Swift — “Carolina”

• 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva — “Nobody Like U”

Best Music Film

• Adele — Adele One Night Only

• Billie Eilish — Billie Eilish Live at the O2

• Justin Bieber — Our World

• Neil Young & Crazy Horse — A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

• Rosalía — Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

• Various Artists — Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

• Jamie Foxx — Act Like You Got Some Sense

• Lin-Manuel Miranda — Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

• Mel Brooks — All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

• Questlove — Music Is History

• Viola Davis — Finding Me

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

• Amanda Gorman — Call Us What We Carry: Poems

• Amir Sulaiman — You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

• Ethelbert Miller — Black Men Are Precious

• J. Ivy — The Poet Who Sat by the Door

• Malcolm-Jamal Warner — Hiding in Plain View

Best Comedy Album

• Dave Chappelle — The Closer

• Jim Gaffigan — Comedy Monster

• Louis C.K. — Sorry

• Patton Oswalt — We All Scream

• Randy Rainbow — A Little Brains, a Little Talent