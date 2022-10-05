BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

Les BET Hip Hop Awards sont enfin de retour. Plusieurs des plus grands noms de la musique se sont réunis au Cobb Energy Center à Atlanta le vendredi 30 septembre dernier pour célébrer le hip-hop. L'édition de cette année, diffusée ce mardi 4 octobre, a été animée par Fat Joe et a présenté des performances de Lil 'Kim, du Wu-Tang Clan, de David Banner, de Dead Prez, de Remy Ma, de Three 6 Mafia et bien d'autres...
The host of the #BET #HipHopAwards did the damn thing!! @fatjoe 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tu6d5Tn7vc— BET (@BET) October 5, 2022
Les nominés avaient été annoncés il y a plusieurs semaines, avec Drake et Kanye West en tête de liste avec respectivement 14 et 10 nominations. Kendrick Lamar était le suivant avec neuf nominations pour son travail sur "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers". Finalement, à ce grand jeu des récompenses, ce sont bien Drizzy et le rappeur de Compton qui en sont sortis vainqueurs puisqu'ils sont chacun repartis avec six trophées. Malgré son nombre record de nominations, Kanye West a été boudé et n'a pas été récompensé.
Enfin, ne boudons pas notre plaisir côté français puisque Benjamin Epps qui concourrait dans la catégorie Best International Flow aux côtés de Le Juiice mais aussi Central Cee ou encore des artistes africains et brésiliens. A noter également que c'est la première fois qu'un artiste français remporte cette récompense, on ne peut que le féliciter !
« It Was All A Dream ! » 🇬🇦🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PBiCthE4dT— Benjamin Epps (@BenjaminEpps3) October 5, 2022
Découvrez la liste complète des gagnants :
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Future
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
- Latto, 777
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Kanye West, Donda
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Pusha-T, It’s Almost Dry
- Nas, King’s Disease II
- Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – WINNER
Song of the Year
- Latto, “Big Energy” – WINNER
- GloRilla & Hitkidd, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
- Jack Harlow, “First Class”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Baby Keem
- Blxst
- Doechii
- Fivio Foreign
- GloRilla – WINNER
- Nardo Wick
- Saucy Santana
Best Live Performer
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
- Baby Keem
- Benny The Butcher
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Jay-Z
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) – WINNER (TIE)
- Drake, “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems) – WINNER (TIE)
- J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
- J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
- Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
- Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
- Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
Best Duo or Group
- 42 Dugg & EST Gee
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy
- Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
- Blxst & Bino Rideaux
- DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
- EarthGang – WINNER
- Styles P & Havoc
Best Collaboration
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”
- Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U” – WINNER
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Hip-Hop Video
- ASAP Rocky, “D.M.B.”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” – WINNER
- City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- BIA & J. Cole, “London”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Director X
- Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free – WINNER
- Teyana Taylor
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- Big Boy’s Neighborhood
- The Breakfast Club
- Caresha Please – WINNER (TIE)
- Complex
- Drink Champs – WINNER (TIE)
- HipHopDX
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- NPR Tiny Desk
- Verzuz
Hustler of the Year
- 50 Cent – WINNER
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
DJ of the Year
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Drama – WINNER
- DJ Kay Slay
- DJ Premier
- Kaytranada
- Mustard
- Nyla Symone
- L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- Baby Keem
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka – WINNER
- Kanye West
- Metro Boomin
- Pharrell Williams
Impact Track
- Lizzo, “About Damn Time” – WINNER
- Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”
- Latto, “Pxssy”
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
Best International Flow
- Benjamin Epps (France) – WINNER
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Blxckie (South Africa)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Haviah Mighty (Canada)
- Knucks (UK)
- Le Juiice (France)
- Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)