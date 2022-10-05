BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

Les BET Hip Hop Awards sont enfin de retour. Plusieurs des plus grands noms de la musique se sont réunis au Cobb Energy Center à Atlanta le vendredi 30 septembre dernier pour célébrer le hip-hop. L'édition de cette année, diffusée ce mardi 4 octobre, a été animée par Fat Joe et a présenté des performances de Lil 'Kim, du Wu-Tang Clan, de David Banner, de Dead Prez, de Remy Ma, de Three 6 Mafia et bien d'autres...

Les nominés avaient été annoncés il y a plusieurs semaines, avec Drake et Kanye West en tête de liste avec respectivement 14 et 10 nominations. Kendrick Lamar était le suivant avec neuf nominations pour son travail sur "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers". Finalement, à ce grand jeu des récompenses, ce sont bien Drizzy et le rappeur de Compton qui en sont sortis vainqueurs puisqu'ils sont chacun repartis avec six trophées. Malgré son nombre record de nominations, Kanye West a été boudé et n'a pas été récompensé.

Enfin, ne boudons pas notre plaisir côté français puisque Benjamin Epps qui concourrait dans la catégorie Best International Flow aux côtés de Le Juiice mais aussi Central Cee ou encore des artistes africains et brésiliens. A noter également que c'est la première fois qu'un artiste français remporte cette récompense, on ne peut que le féliciter !

« It Was All A Dream ! » 🇬🇦🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PBiCthE4dT — Benjamin Epps (@BenjaminEpps3) October 5, 2022

Découvrez la liste complète des gagnants :

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Album of the Year Latto, 777

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West, Donda

Future, I Never Liked You

Pusha-T, It’s Almost Dry

Nas, King’s Disease II

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – WINNER​​​​​​​

Song of the Year Latto, “Big Energy” – WINNER

GloRilla & Hitkidd, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

GloRilla – WINNER

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

Best Live Performer Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Tyler, the Creator Lyricist of the Year Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) – WINNER (TIE)

Drake, “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems) – WINNER (TIE)

J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)

J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss) Best Duo or Group 42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

EarthGang – WINNER

Styles P & Havoc Best Collaboration Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U” – WINNER

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” Best Hip-Hop Video ASAP Rocky, “D.M.B.”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” – WINNER

City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

BIA & J. Cole, “London”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” Video Director of the Year Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free – WINNER

Teyana Taylor Best Hip-Hop Platform Big Boy’s Neighborhood

The Breakfast Club

Caresha Please – WINNER (TIE)

Complex

Drink Champs – WINNER​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ (TIE)

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler of the Year 50 Cent – WINNER

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

DJ of the Year D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama – WINNER

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

Producer of the Year ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka – WINNER

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Impact Track Lizzo, “About Damn Time” – WINNER

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”

Latto, “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat, “Woman”