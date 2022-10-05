BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

Kendrick Lamar, Drake et Benjamin Epps sont les grands lauréats de cette édition.


Les BET Hip Hop Awards sont enfin de retour. Plusieurs des plus grands noms de la musique se sont réunis au Cobb Energy Center à Atlanta le vendredi 30 septembre dernier pour célébrer le hip-hop. L'édition de cette année, diffusée ce mardi 4 octobre, a été animée par Fat Joe et a présenté des performances de Lil 'Kim, du Wu-Tang Clan, de David Banner, de Dead Prez, de Remy Ma, de Three 6 Mafia et bien d'autres...

Les nominés avaient été annoncés il y a plusieurs semaines, avec Drake et Kanye West en tête de liste avec respectivement 14 et 10 nominations. Kendrick Lamar était le suivant avec neuf nominations pour son travail sur "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers". Finalement, à ce grand jeu des récompenses, ce sont bien Drizzy et le rappeur de Compton qui en sont sortis vainqueurs puisqu'ils sont chacun repartis avec six trophées. Malgré son nombre record de nominations, Kanye West a été boudé et n'a pas été récompensé.

Enfin, ne boudons pas notre plaisir côté français puisque Benjamin Epps qui concourrait dans la catégorie Best International Flow aux côtés de Le Juiice mais aussi Central Cee ou encore des artistes africains et brésiliens. A noter également que c'est la première fois qu'un artiste français remporte cette récompense, on ne peut que le féliciter !

Découvrez la liste complète des gagnants :

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kanye West
  • Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

  • Latto, 777
  • Drake, Certified Lover Boy
  • Kanye West, Donda
  • Future, I Never Liked You
  • Pusha-T, It’s Almost Dry
  • Nas, King’s Disease II
  • Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – WINNER​​​​​​​

Song of the Year

  • Latto, “Big Energy” – WINNER
  • GloRilla & Hitkidd, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
  • Jack Harlow, “First Class”
  • Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
  • Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
  • Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
  • Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

  • Baby Keem
  • Blxst
  • Doechii
  • Fivio Foreign
  • GloRilla – WINNER
  • Nardo Wick
  • Saucy Santana

Best Live Performer

  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Kanye West
  • Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
  • Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

  • Baby Keem
  • Benny The Butcher
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Jack Harlow
  • Jay-Z
  • Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

  • Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) – WINNER (TIE)
  • Drake, “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems) – WINNER (TIE)
  • J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
  • J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
  • Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
  • Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
  • Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Best Duo or Group

  • 42 Dugg & EST Gee
  • Big Sean & Hit-Boy
  • Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
  • Blxst & Bino Rideaux
  • DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
  • EarthGang – WINNER
  • Styles P & Havoc

Best Collaboration

  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
  • City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
  • Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
  • Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”
  • Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”
  • Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U” – WINNER
  • Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Hip-Hop Video

  • ASAP Rocky, “D.M.B.”
  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” – WINNER
  • City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
  • Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
  • BIA & J. Cole, “London”
  • Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
  • Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

  • Benny Boom
  • Burna Boy
  • Cole Bennett
  • Colin Tilley
  • Director X
  • Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free – WINNER
  • Teyana Taylor

Best Hip-Hop Platform

  • Big Boy’s Neighborhood
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Caresha Please – WINNER (TIE)
  • Complex
  • Drink Champs – WINNER​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ (TIE)
  • HipHopDX
  • Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  • NPR Tiny Desk
  • Verzuz

Hustler of the Year

  • 50 Cent – WINNER
  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Jay-Z
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion

DJ of the Year

  • D-Nice
  • DJ Cassidy
  • DJ Drama – WINNER
  • DJ Kay Slay
  • DJ Premier
  • Kaytranada
  • Mustard
  • Nyla Symone
  • L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

Producer of the Year

  • ATL Jacob
  • Baby Keem
  • Hit-Boy
  • Hitmaka – WINNER
  • Kanye West
  • Metro Boomin
  • Pharrell Williams

Impact Track

  • Lizzo, “About Damn Time” – WINNER
  • Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”
  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
  • Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”
  • Latto, “Pxssy”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
  • Doja Cat, “Woman”

Best International Flow

  • Benjamin Epps (France) – WINNER
  • Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Blxckie (South Africa)
  • Central Cee (UK)
  • Haviah Mighty (Canada)
  • Knucks (UK)
  • Le Juiice (France)
  • Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
  • Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
 
 
Tags :
kanye-west drake kendrick-lamar bet-hip-hop-awards ceremonie vainqueurs benjamin-epps gagnants

À la une

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez les plus belles prestations de la soirée

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez les plus belles prestations de la soirée

Il y avait du beau monde sur scène !

Booba : Instagram refuse de réactivier OKLM

Booba : Instagram refuse de réactivier OKLM

La bataille continue.

Migos séparé : Quavo et Takeoff évoquent un manque de loyauté de la part d'Offset

Migos séparé : Quavo et Takeoff évoquent un manque de loyauté de la part d'Offset

La rumeur de séparation du groupe d'Atlanta n'en est plus une...

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 : découvrez la liste complète des gagnants !

Kendrick Lamar, Drake et Benjamin Epps sont les grands lauréats de cette édition.

Kanye West sort du silence après la polémique White Lives Matter

Kanye West sort du silence après la polémique White Lives Matter

Pas sûr que ce soit la bonne réaction..

Voir toutes les news