MTV Video Music Awards 2022 : découvrez les meilleurs prestations live

L'édition 2022 des MTV Video Music Awards n'a pas dérogé à la règle. Il y a eu cette fois encore de nombreuses prestations live de très haute volée. Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Snoop, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, J.I.D et bien d'autres ont illuminé la scène de leurs talents.
Nicki Minaj "Anaconda", "Super Freaky Girl", etc
Jack Harlow et Fergie "First Class"
Lizzo “About Damn Time” & “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”
J.I.D “Dance Now”
Eminem & Snoop Dogg “From the D 2 the LBC”
J Balvin feat. Ryan Castro “Nivel De Perreo”
Anitta “Envolver”
Bad Bunny, “Titi Me Pregunto”
Flo Mili "Bed Time"
Marshmello et Khalid Performs "Numb"